Contd from last week

The introduction of brown rice in the diet brings tremendous health benefits discussed below.

Possible neuro-protectivity

A 2013 research found that germinated brown rice’s antioxidant and anti-apoptotic properties may help in the prevention of neurodegenerative complications such as Alzheimer’s disease. Sprouted brown rice is a functional food that contains helpful components that may inhibit a harmful enzyme called prolyl endopeptidase, associated with Alzheimer’s disease as per research in the Journal of Food Science Technology.

Lowers stress in lactating women

Sprouted brown rice may be beneficial for the mental health of lactating mothers. Brown rice consumption showed positive results in the nursing women with respect to reduction in mood disturbances, stages of depression and fatigue, according to an investigative study in the European Journal of Nutrition. It has also suggested that the consumption of brown rice during lactation enhances the body’s ability to resist stress and improves the overall immune defense.

Enhances digestive health

Brown rice is a helpful staple that can be easily added to the daily diet to optimize the digestive system. The fiber present in brown rice helps regulate bowel movements and keeps you feeling full. A study investigating the effects of white rice and brown rice during digestion found evidence that the bran layer on brown rice slowed emptying, thus bulking stool. Fiber content also brings relief from other conditions such as constipation and colitis.

Boosts heart health

Brown rice is rich in selenium, which is beneficial for a healthy heart. Consumption of whole grains, such as brown rice, has been found to provide protective action against cardiac disorders, such as hypertension and vascular diseases. One study conducted in this regard suggested that the tissue surrounding the grain of brown rice contains a component which acts against the endocrine protein angiotensin II, which plays a major role in the development of high blood pressure and atherosclerosis