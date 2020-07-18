Cabbage is a leafy vegetable of the Brassica family which also includes broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. It is a low calorie vegetable and a popular choice in salad recipes. The inexpensiveness and health benefits of cabbage earned it its nickname ‘drug of the poor’ during the Middle Ages. It can vary in colour from green to red and purple and the leaves can be smooth or crinkled. While green cabbage is the most commonly eaten variety of cabbage, red cabbage has added nutritional benefits because of its concentration of anthocyanin polyphenols which bring along with them unique antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Here are more healthy reasons why you should eat cabbage:

9. Helps treat peptic ulcer

The presence of anti-inflammation compounds such as glucosinolates helps reduce peptic ulcers in the stomach. Cabbage juice is a remedy for ulcers. It eases the inflammation in the stomach lining and speeds up the recovery process.

10. Speeds up healing process

Cabbage leaves are used as a poultice. Using these leaves can ease skin eruptions caused by acne, psoriasis, eczema, ulcers, wounds, insect bites and rashes. Grated leaves or blended leaves can be applied directly over the affected area with some dressing for faster healing.

11. Energy booster

Cabbage is high in energy-boosting B vitamins like B1, B2, and B6. Next time you feel sluggish, swap out that cup of afternoon sugary coffee for a serving of cabbage or cole slaw might make the perfect snack.

12. Hangover cure

Cabbage has been used for relief from hangovers. The next time you wake up after having had a few too many, do as the Ancient Greeks did and boil up some cabbage and save the juice for drinking.

13. May provide relief from Allergies

Cabbages and other cruciferous vegetables contain anti-inflammatory properties. They are rich in sulforaphane and glutamine which are powerful anti-inflammatory agents. Regular consumption can ease health conditions worsened by inflammation such as allergies, irritation, fever, joint pain and skin disorders.

14. Helps strengthen bones

Cabbages are abundant sources of nutrients that are necessary for building strong bones. They are loaded with calcium, magnesium, and potassium which are all essential for strengthening bones. Eating cabbage may also help in warding off diseases such as osteoporosis.

15. Eases Headaches

Try relieving a headache or migraine by making a compress out of cabbage leaves. Crush a few of the inner leaves to make a paste, then place the paste in a cloth and apply to your forehead until dry or try drinking raw cabbage juice.

16. Good for hair

Loaded with nutrients such as vitamins, calcium, sulfur, iron and magnesium, cabbage is equally beneficial for your hair. Applying a mixture of boiled cabbage and freshly squeezed lemon juice on the scalp can facilitate hair growth. Blend ½ cup boiled cabbage and 1/8 cup fresh lemon juice, massage this mixture on your scalp, leave it for 30 minutes. Shampoo and condition your hair.

Vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli contain goitrogens that block the assimilation of iodine, so people who have thyroid problems should take them in moderation.