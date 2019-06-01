Cucumbers are extremely beneficial for overall health because they are mostly made of water and important nutrients that are essential for the human body. The flesh of cucumbers is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, and folic acid, while the hard skin is rich in fiber and a range of minerals including magnesium, molybdenum, and potassium. They are known to heal many skin problems, under eye swelling, and sunburn. They also contain ascorbic acid that prevents water loss. They are frequently applied topically to burns and dermatitis.

Help you stay hydrated

Cucumbers are 95.2 percent water, which means that a 5-ounce serving contains 4.8 ounces or 150 ml water. That’s already about 26 percent of your daily water intake through food.

Support heart health

Cucumbers contain potassium which can help lower blood pressure. Potassium intake is associated with lower rates of stroke and might also reduce the risk of total cardiovascular disease.

Protect your brain from neurological diseases

An anti-inflammatory substance called fisetin is present in cucumbers. It has recently been suggested that fisetin plays an important role in brain health. It has the ability to reduce the impact of age-related neurological diseases on brain function and also helps maintain cognitive function in people with Alzheimer’s disease.

Protect your skin against the effects of aging

There is a reason why cucumbers are used in skin care. They are effective as a potential anti-wrinkle agent in cosmetic products, protecting our skin form the effects of aging.

Reduce the risk of cancer

Cucumbers can help lower the inflammatory response in the body. They contain polyphenols called lignans, which can potentially reduce the risk of certain cancers and cardiovascular diseases.

They also contain plant nutrients called cucurbitacins, which have anti-cancer properties.

Relieve pain

Flavonoids, which are anti-inflammatory substances and tannins in cucumbers are known to limit the release of free radicals in the body and to reduce pain.

Reduce bad breath

Bad breath is usually caused by bacteria in the mouth. Fiber and water-rich vegetables like cucumbers can boost your mouth’s saliva production, which in turn helps wash away the bacteria that cause the odor in the mouth.

Protect your bones

Cucumbers are a good source of vitamin K: One cup contains 22 percent of the recommended daily intake of vitamin K. This vitamin is essential for bone health, as low vitamin K intakes have been associated with a higher risk for bone fracture. Vitamin K is also important for improving calcium absorption in the bones.

Prevent constipation

Cucumbers are rich in water, and their skin contains insoluble fiber. Both water and fiber help food to move through the digestive tract quicker and more easily, helping prevent constipation.

Maintain a healthy weight

Cucumbers are very low in calories and they also contain fiber in the skin. And foods that contain fiber can help maintain a healthy weight.