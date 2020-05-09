Lemon water has become a popular morning beverage. It is simply warm water mixed with fresh lemon juice. Additional ingredients like lemon rind and mint leaves can be infused.

It has antioxidants and flavonoids that may protect your cells from damage and help reduce inflammation. Many of these compounds are found in the peel, so it is good to use a little zest in that lemon water. This fruit is a great source of vitamin C, vitamin A, beta-carotene, folate, calcium and potassium – just to name a few.

Lemon is one of the most popular and versatile citrus fruit. This is due to its refreshing flavour and scent, making it a popular choice for perfumes and flavouring of many recipes.

Lemon is also widely used in all sorts of drinks from teas and cocktails to juices. Along with its obvious use as a flavour, lemon has also been used for its medicinal values.

It possesses immense health benefits ranging from its antibacterial and antiviral properties to its immune boosting abilities. It acts as a digestive and a detoxifying agent.

It helps to reduce weight as it increases the body’s metabolic rate. For people looking to use lemon for its weight loss abilities, drinking it with warm water on an empty stomach in the morning can produce amazing results.

Here are some benefits:

1. As a rich source of vitamin C, lemon juice protects the body from Immune system deficiencies.

2. Drinking it with warm water helps in maintaining the pH balance of the body.

3.With its powerful antibacterial properties, lemon juice helps fight infections.

4. Acts as a detoxifying agent.

5. Helps with maintaining digestive health.

6. Lemons are a rich source of potassium, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium.

7. Helps fight common cold.

8. Lemon water is also a popular remedy for some skin problems ranging from acne, rashes and wrinkles to dark spots.

9. Lemon juice with warm water helps in weight loss as it promotes digestion and increases the metabolic rate.

10.It is effective at cleansing the liver as it promotes the liver to flush out toxins.

11. Its anti-inflammatory properties help in fighting respiratory tract infections, sore throat and inflammation of tonsils.

12. Lemon juice with warm water helps keep the body hydrated.

13. Drinking lemon juice with warm water also helps reduce joint and muscle pain.

14. Lemon juice with warm water helps with digestion and hence, helps regulate natural bowel movement.

Some considerations about taking lemon water:

1. You can have too much of a good thing. Take your lemon water in moderation. It does not have to be every morning.

2. Although, a squeeze of lemon in your water every day may seem harmless, it can wreak some major havoc on your teeth by eroding your tooth enamel. Always drink it out of a straw.

2. It can worsen ulcers. So, you may have to abstain from it if you have Ulcer.

3. The peels are loaded with nutrients and if you must add the peel in your water, make sure it is washed properly.