Overcome digestive problems

Ewedu contains both soluble and insoluble fibre. The fibre contained in it can accelerate the rate of food through the intestine. Defecation becomes smooth and will not cause constipation. Fatty acids and Omega-3s also protect the lining of the digestive tract.

More Ewedu Uses

Here are more health benefits of eating ewedu:

Improve eyes vision

Accelerate the regenerate of body cells

Maintain the nail clean

Lower the risk of cataracts and other eye disorders.

Improve the immune of body

Cure Ebola virus

Cautions of eating Ewedu

Eating ewedu gives us many benefits. However, there are some cautions if we eat it too much or don’t eat it with the right dosage.

For pregnant mother

Even though there is still a little information about this, the pregnant mother needs to pay attention and avoid eating ewudu too much. Some say that it contains some compounds that can affect the pregnancy, so pregnant mother should consult it with the doctor first before consuming it.

The Hygiene of Ewedu

There are some bacteria in ewudu, and they are very dangerous if it goes into the body. They can cause some symptoms such as stomachache, diarrhea, constipation and other diseases in the body. We need to wash ewedu carefully and ensure it cleans before eating it.

Pesticide and Pests

The most important part of ewedu that we can eat is the leaf. So, if we use pesticide, it will be dangerous because its chemical compounds in there will go into the body. In addition, there are also some pests that always eat the leaves, so it will lose some nutrients. That’s it for the health benefits of eating ewedu. It is very beneficial for the body. However, there are some cautions that we should care before eating it too much. Stay healthy and good luck.

