Despite its recent surge in popularity, fasting is a practice that dates back centuries and plays a central role in many cultures and religions.

Defined as the abstinence from all or some foods or drinks for a set period of time; there are many different ways of fasting. Some fasts are performed over 24 to 72 hours. Intermittent fasting, on the other hand, involves cycling between periods of eating and fasting, ranging from a few hours to a few days at a time.

Below are some health benefits of fasting:

Fasting may help prevent cancer

Cancer is a terrible disease, characterized by uncontrolled growth of cells. Fasting has been shown to have several beneficial effects on metabolism that may lead to reduced risk of cancer.

There is also some evidence on human cancer patients, showing that fasting reduced various side effects of chemotherapy.

Fasting is good for your brain

Intermittent fasting improves various metabolic features known to be important for brain health. It also increases levels of a brain hormone called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a deficiency which has been implicated in depression and various other brain problems.

Fasting may help prevent Alzheimer’s disease Alzheimer’s disease is the world’s most common neurodegenerative disease. There is no cure available for Alzheimers. So, preventing it from showing up in the first place is critical. In a series of case reports, a lifestyle intervention that included daily short-term fasts was able to significantly improve Alzheimer’s symptoms in 9 out of 10 patients. Animal studies also suggest that fasting may protect against other neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease. However, more research in humans is needed.

Fasting may help you live longer

One of the most exciting applications of intermittent fasting may be its ability to extend lifespan. Intermittent fasting has become very popular among the anti-ageing crowd. Given the known benefits for metabolism and all sorts of health markers, it makes sense that intermittent fasting could help you live a longer and healthier life.

Controls blood sugar by reducing insulin resistance

Several studies have found that fasting may improve blood sugar control, which could be especially useful for those at risk of diabetes. In fact, one study in 10 people with type 2 diabetes showed that short-term intermittent fasting significantly decreased blood sugar levels .

Meanwhile, another review found that both intermittent fasting and alternate-day fasting were as effective as limiting calorie intake at reducing insulin resistance.

Decreasing insulin resistance can increase your body’s sensitivity to insulin; allowing it to transport glucose from your bloodstream to your cells more efficiently. Coupled with the potential blood sugar-lowering effects of fasting, this could help keep your blood sugar steady, preventing spikes and crashes in your blood sugar levels. Some studies have found that fasting may impact blood sugar levels differently for men and women.