Continued from last week

Grapefruit is a tropical citrus fruit known for its sweet yet tart taste. It is rich in nutrients, antioxidants, and fibre. This makes it one of the healthiest citrus fruits you can eat. Plus, research shows that grapefruit may have some powerful health benefits. These include weight loss and a reduced risk of heart disease. Here are 10 evidence-based health benefits of grapefruit.

It may reduce the risk of kidney stones

Consuming grapefruit may reduce your risk of developing kidney stones, which result from a build-up of waste materials in the kidneys. These waste materials are products of metabolism that are typically filtered through the kidneys and removed from the body in urine.

However, when they crystallize in the kidneys, they become stones. Larger kidney stones may cause a blockage in the urinary system, which can be incredibly painful.

The most common type of kidney stone is calcium oxalate stones. Citric acid, an organic acid found in grapefruit, may be effective at preventing them by binding with calcium in your kidneys and flushing it out of your body.

Also, citric acid has the ability to increase the volume and pH of your urine, producing an environment that is less favourable to the formation of kidney stones.

Grapefruit has hydration benefits

Grapefruit contains a lot of water and is, therefore, very hydrating. In fact, water makes up most of the fruit’s weight. There are almost 118 ml of water in half of a medium-sized grapefruit, which accounts for about 88% of its total weight.

While drinking lots of water is the best way to stay hydrated, eating water-rich foods can also help.

It’s easy to add to your diet

Grapefruit requires little-to-no preparation, so it’s fairly easy to add to your diet. Even if you live a busy, on-the-go lifestyle, you can still enjoy grapefruit on a regular basis without worrying about it taking up too much of your time.

Here are some ways you can enjoy grapefruit: snack on grapefruit slices alone, eat it as an alternative to dessert foods that are less nutritious, try this salad, which combines grapefruit with arugula and pecans; blend it into a smoothie with other fruits and veggies, and include it in a breakfast parfait with yogurt and honey.

Grapefruit has benefits for skin

Grapefruit contains vitamin C, which helps protect the skin against sun damage, aging, and inflammation. Vitamin C is often used in serums to heal the skin, brighten dark spots, and smooth the skin surface. However, studies also show that an increased intake of vitamin C through foods like grapefruit may help with hyperpigmentation, discoloration, and signs of aging.

Vitamin C helps the body produce more collagen, which has been shown to benefit skin hydration and wrinkles.

Grapefruit also contains citric acid, malic acid, and tartaric acid. These are all different types of alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs). AHAs are often used in skin care products due to their variety of benefits, including improved skin texture and elasticity.

Grapefruit is not for everyone

There are a few reasons why some people may need to avoid eating grapefruit. One reason is is the issue of adverse interaction with medication. For some people, consuming grapefruit and its juice may lead to medication interactions.

This is because it contains substances that inhibit cytochrome P450, an enzyme your body uses to metabolize certain medications. If you eat grapefruit while taking these medications, your body may not be able to break them down. This could cause an overdose and other adverse effects.

The medications most likely to interact with grapefruit include: immunosuppressants, benzodiazepines, most calcium channel blockers, indinavir, carbamazepine and some statins.

If you are taking any of these medications, talk with your doctor before adding grapefruit to your diet.

Tooth enamel erosion

In some instances, eating grapefruit may lead to tooth enamel erosion. Citric acid, which is found in citrus fruits, is a common cause of enamel erosion, especially if you consume it in excess. If you have particularly sensitive teeth, you may need to avoid acidic fruits. However, there are some things you can do to preserve your tooth enamel while still enjoying grapefruit:

Never suck on grapefruit or other acidic fruits, and avoid putting them directly against your teeth.

Rinse your mouth with water after eating the fruit and wait 30 minutes to brush your teeth.

Eat cheese with the fruit. This helps neutralize the acidity in your mouth and increase saliva production.

The bottom line

Grapefruit is one of the healthiest fruits on the planet. It’s rich in important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. On the whole, grapefruit is delicious and incredibly easy to add to your diet.

Concluded.

Adapted from webmd.com