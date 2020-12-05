Lemongrass and ginger tea is an aromatic, warming, citrus-flavored beverage. But these herbs aren’t just tasty; they also offer a range of proven health benefits. Drinking this tea is more than just making you feel good from within. Ginger and lemongrass aid digestion and have anti-inflammatory properties. They also have the potential to lower the risk of chronic diseases and soothe your stomach.

Below are some reasons why you should boost your health with lemongrass and ginger tea:

1. Lemongrass lowers cholesterol.

2. Helps in blood circulation.

3. Reduces risk of heart problems.

4. Helps your body absorb more nutrients.

5. Strengthens the immune system and the body’s defense against diseases and infections.

6. It is also beneficial for the skin by cleansing from the inside.

7. It aids kidney health.

8. It is loaded with antioxidants that boosts the overall health of the body which works to slow down signs of aging.

9. It is used to treat insomnia which means it can help you sleep better at night.

10. It also aid weight loss as it is a detoxifying tea.

11. It contains vitamin A, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, C and folate plus minerals which includes, potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron, zinc, copper and manganese.

12. It aids digestion and is a diuretic. You might find that you will be urinating more, that’s when the cleansing is happening.

Ginger aids digestion

Ginger root is renowned for its digestive benefits and is believed to relieve nausea and increase absorption by helping food to move from the stomach to the small intestine.

Ginger freshens your breath

According to research, gingerol, the antioxidant which gives ginger its strong spicy kick, also stimulates an enzyme in the mouth which breaks down the chemicals that cause bad breath and gets rid of persisting aftertastes.

Side effects to watch out for

Although lemongrass and ginger tea offer many potential benefits, there are a few drawbacks to be aware of. Ginger can cause heartburn and bloating. Some medical experts also think it might change the effects of blood thinners or anticoagulants. If you take prescription medications, it’s good to talk to your doctor before you add new supplements to your routine. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should also talk to their doctors before taking new herbal medicines.

How to make lemongrass and ginger tea

Lemongrass and ginger tea is easy and quick to make with minimum ingredients. You need to boil fresh lemongrass and fresh ginger in a teapot with water. Once it boils, keep the flame to sim until the water color turns light brown. Allow it to cool down for 15 minutes. Strain and add little honey(optional) and serve immediately.