Enyeribe Ejiogu

Increasingly, people around the world are returning to nature and making dietary and lifestyle choices that enhance health. Adopting healthy living practices, which includes regular aerobic exercises and eating more of natural foods which retain much their nutrients as opposed to over-processed, packaged food products, is the new craze and it is manifesting among people of all edges. Imagine a situation where parents who are exercise freaks involve their children that are as young as two years in certain aerobic routines that strengthen and help grow muscle mass. Take for instance female tennis champion, Serena Williams, who engages in exercise with her daughter. Together they go through stretching and yoga routines. The little girl already has a tennis racket for her edge and plays practice doubles with her famous mom. Today, it is now a common sight to see families jogging together. The trend quickened when the government began to ease the lockdown imposed as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19. The adoption of jogging as an aerobic exercise was driven by the revelation that regular exercise, eating right, having good sleep all help to boost the body’s immunity.

Beyond intake of certain foods, exercise and other lifestyle practices, it have been found that use of natural oils also enhance health. Natural oils are now seen as healthy alternatives to condition hair, moisturize skin, fight acne, and strengthen nails. Really taking good care of the skin contributes to over all good health. A number of natural oils have been identified to have health benefits. Below is a selection of these natural oils and their health benefits

Marula

Marula oil is rich and helps hydrate dry skin. Made from the fruit of the marula tree, which is native to South Africa, this oil is rich and hydrating. It is full of fatty acids, which dermatologists say soothe dry skin. It absorbs quickly and won’t leave you shiny or greasy.

Tea tree

Tea tree oil is a proven effective acne fighter. Red, inflamed breakouts happen when bacterial cells get trapped inside your pores. Research shows that tea tree oil helps zap the bacteria. In one trial, it beat a placebo gel (which has no active ingredients) at treating acne and calming inflammation. Another study found that it was as effective as benzoyl peroxide, a common ingredient in over-the-counter zit remedies.

Argan

Argan oil is prized for benefits it confers to your hair and skin. Sometimes called “liquid gold” argan oil is rich in antioxidants called polyphenols, which can fight the effects of aging. Dermatologists also say its omega-3 fatty acids boost collagen growth and plump up your skin. It doesn’t matter if you have a dry, oily, or normal skin type.

It also conditions hair, but doesn’t weight it down or make it feel greasy. You can still use your other hair care products, too.

Chamomile and peppermint

Chamomile and peppermint soothe red, inflamed, irritated skin. You probably think of chamomile as a relaxing tea, but the oil from this daisy-like plant can also calm your skin. Skin specialists say that anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, which cut down on redness, irritation, and the chance of infection. Peppermint oil has the same soothing properties.

Coconut

Coconut oil is great for protecting and moisturizing dry, cracked skin, which is more likely to get infected, irritated, and have allergic reactions. Coconut oil protects and moisturizes it, and soothes the scaly, rough patches that go along with common conditions like eczema, too.

Rosehip and carrot

Retinoids from rosehip and carrot encourage cell turnover and collagen production. You’ll find vitamin A in lots of skin care products. It’s a retinoid, which is a chemical that helps replace old skin cells with new ones and make collagen, which can ease colour changes from scarring and stretch marks. Two oils that are particularly rich in vitamin A are rosehip seed and carrot. Some dermatologists say they’re also good as acne and anti-aging treatments. You would use only a tiny dab at night time.

Rosemary and castor

Rosemary and castor oil may help thicken hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes. Does your scalp show more than it used to? Rosemary oil may help you get a thicker, shinier mane. In one study, six months of treatment worked as well as 2 per cent minoxidil against androgenetic alopecia, a common form of hair loss in men and women. And it was less likely to cause an itchy scalp.

Castor oil is another home remedy said to thicken brows and lashes. Before you try it, ask your doctor if it’s safe, since it would go near your eyes. The jury’s still out as to whether it really works.

Olive and avocado

Olive oil and avocado oil are good topical treatments for thin or brittle nails. Got thin or brittle nails? For a simple, all-natural solution, dab a little olive or avocado oil on them before bed. The oils will soak in overnight and nourish with good-for-you fatty acids. You can use other types of oil for this, too.

Sesame

Oil pulling or rinsing out your mouth with sesame oil fights plaque, gingivitis, and bad breath. Could you replace your mouthwash with oil? It’s trendy, but oil pulling is a generations-old remedy for healthy teeth and gums. Research shows it might help. Recent international studies found that swishing with sesame oil (coconut and sunflower work, too) can cut plaque and gingivitis. It may also wash away the microorganisms that cause bad breath.

• Adapted from medicinenet.com