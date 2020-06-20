Brown Rice is a whole grain food in which only the first outer layer (husk or hull) is removed through milling. It still retains its fiber and the germ (the germ of a cereal is the reproductive part that germinates to grow into a plant; it is the embryo of the seed) which contains many of the most vital nutrients.

Ofada Rice is our local, unpolished rice which is non-genetically modified. It is the short, robust and brown rice planted mostly in Ogun State and some other states in western Nigeria. It is identified with brown stripes because it is unpolished and when it is cooked, it emits a unique aroma. Brown rice aka Ofada rice is every weight watcher’s dream food primarily because it retains all its natural nutritional value which have amazing fat loss and health benefits.

Brown rice has many health benefits as outlined below:

Brown rice is important for a healthy heart. Researchers at Temple University School of Medicine report that brown rice is a better choice over white because it has an ingredient that protects against high blood pressure and atherosclerosis.

It reduces the severity of asthma because it is a rich source of manganese and magnesium. just one cup of brown rice will provide you with 88.0% of the daily value for manganese.

Because of this rich source of magnesium, it lowers high blood pressure, reduces the frequency of migraine headaches, and reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke. Magnesium helps regulate nerve and muscle tone by blocking the entry of calcium into the nerve, preventing its contraction and keeping it relaxed. Besides, Magnesium is necessary for healthy bones as well.

Brown rice provides an excellent source of whole grain for people with gluten allergy and thus can substitute for numerous whole grain foods.

Brown rice protects the body against cancer, particularly, it substantially reduces the risk of colon cancer.

It is rich in naturally occurring oils which are the healthy fats. It is a perfect baby food. Brown rice cereal or brown rice itself is a perfect baby’s first food due to the dense natural nutrition and fiber it contains. This is a much better choice than refined white rice/corn cereal products because rapidly growing babies and toddlers require nutrient rich diets to help maintain rapid growth cycles.

Finally, brown rice is simply delicious and a fantastic staple for both vegetarian and vegan diets. Brown rice can be used as a white rice alternative in most vegetarian recipes and it provides a full, rich and somewhat nutty flavor. Brown rice flour can be used for vegetarian pancakes, breads and other baked goods. All in all, brown rice is clearly an amazing healthy choice.