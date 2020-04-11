I am sure that what comes to your mind is that small bottle of olive oil you buy for spiritual purposes. That is not the one I am referring to. The one I am talking about is Extra virgin olive oil and it can never be that cheap.

Olive oil is a liquid fat obtained from olives (the fruit of Olea europaea; family Oleaceae), a traditional tree crop of the Mediterranean Basin.

The oil is produced by pressing whole olives. It is commonly used in cooking, for frying foods or as a salad dressing. It is also used in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, soaps, and as a fuel for traditional oil lamps and has additional uses in some religions.

In folk medicine, olive oil has been used for every thing from reducing muscle aches and hangovers, to use as an aphrodisiac, laxative and sedative.

Olive oil is naturally cholesterol, sodium and carbohydrate-free. While most people think deep green olive oil indicates a higher quality, color is not a factor. Greener oils comes from green olives (black olives yield pale oil). Olive oil coats rather than penetrate, so foods fried in olive oil are less greasy than foods fried in other oil varieties.

Of all the types of olive oil, extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is the best because it is made by cold pressing the olive fruit. It contains higher amounts of polyphenols.

Polyphenols give olive oil its unique taste and improve its shelf life. Polyphenol intake has been associated with lower incidence of cancer and coronary heart disease (CHD).

Rich in antioxidants, vitamin K, and vitamin E, olive oil boasts a good nutritional profile. It has a higher concentration of mono-saturated fat like oleic acid and palmitoleic acid.

Because Olive oil is a major component in the Mediterranean diet, evidence shows that the Mediterranean populations have reduced risk for certain chronic diseases and extended life expectancy compared with other populations in the world.

These are some of the benefits:

Prevents inflammation and good for pain relief

The Monell Chemical Senses Center found that Ibuprofen and Extra Virgin olive oil have the same kind of anti-inflammatory properties, even though the substances are otherwise completely unrelated. Their polyphenols (a type of antioxidant) act on the same receptor in the back of your throat, which is what can cause a ticklish sensation for some when they swallow it. Olive oil is rich in polyphenols that have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. As a result, its use helps inhibit the growth of pathogenic bacteria and relieve inflammation.

Olive oil is good for weight loss

Olive oil is an excellent oil to use in the kitchen. Use it on salads, with breads and on the top of many dishes. It lowers glycemic index of the food, making it digest more slowly and keeping hunger pangs at bay during the hours after the meal. You can cook with olive oil, but only at low temperatures. A top quality olive oil is ruined by heating.

It is filled with healthy fats

The FDA reports that taking olive oil each day can reduce your risk of coronary heart disease and strokes. Olive oil is mostly monounsaturated oil, which helps to increase HDL, (good cholesterol) and decrease LDL (bad cholesterol). High quality, fresh, cold pressed, extra virgin olive oil has additional antioxidant properties that protect against heart diseases.

It contains Oleic acid

Using olive oil may protect against certain forms of cancer, especially colon cancer. Olive oil contains oleic acid and other phenols that act as antioxidants. Olive oil consumption was linked to a substantial decrease in breast cancer risk. The oleic acid and antioxidants in olive oil protected against other cancers too.

Olive oil in the Medicine cabinet

Good for Sunburn, rashes including nappy (diaper) rash, insect bites. Gently rub on a few drops of olive oil and leave uncovered. It sooths the itching and speeds the healing.

Contains beauty benefits

It has anti-aging properties, keeps hair healthy, improves nail health, can be used as makeup remover, moisturizes skin.

Manage diabetes

In a cohort study published in the journal Nutrition and Diabetes in 2017, it showed that olive oil can help in preventing and managing diabetes when included in the daily diet.