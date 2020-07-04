Onion contains natural sugar, vitamins A, B6, C and E, minerals such as sodium, potassium, folate, magnesium, iron and dietary fibre. They are a good source of folic acid. They have anti-allergen, cancer-fighting antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Onion is so widely used that any culinary dish from almost any part of the earth has the vegetable added to it. Even the essential oil from onions has health benefits too. The oil has antiseptic and antibacterial properties.

Onions, when combined with garlic, could have greater benefits. The two, together, are known to be effective antidepressants, painkillers, anticoagulants and anti-inflammatory.

Whether raw or cooked, onions are super healthy. However, raw onions have higher levels of organic sulfur compounds that offer numerous benefits. Boiled onions also have benefits, they serve as a good source of fiber and copper. Fiber helps keep digestive issues at bay while copper aids brain communication. One study has found that the outer layers of onion flesh have the highest concentrations of flavonoids. Make sure you remove as little of this part as possible while peeling the vegetable.

Allium and allyl disulphide, two phytochemicals in onions, are converted into allicin post ingestion. Allicin, according to certain studies, has properties to fight cancer and diabetes. It can also reduce the stiffness of blood vessels and lower blood pressure levels.

Onions also contain quercetin, another antioxidant that fights inflammation. They have been used in folk medicine for the relief of coughs, colds and catarrh, especially asthma.

Here are more health benefits of onions:

1. The bad cholesterol that causes heart problems can be burnt or removed if onions are consumed daily.

2. One of the well-known tricks to remove dark patches or pigments on your face is to apply onion and turmeric juice on that area.

3. Onions is also used for toothaches and tooth decay.

4. Onions have rejuvenation properties on the body tissues.

5. Onion juice works efficiently by removing moles on the skin.

6. It is good for memory and strong nervous system.

7. You can prepare a hair mask using onion to combat hair loss, dandruff and an itchy scalp. Onion juice is particularly beneficial for increasing the length of your hair.

All you need to do is grind or mash an onion and strain it to obtain the juice. Mix this juice with equal amounts of olive or coconut oil and apply it on your scalp and hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap and leave it for 2 hours. Rinse it off with a shampoo to get rid of hair stickiness. This hair pack will improve the ability of your hair for regrowth, besides imparting a shiny, glossy look to your hair. It should be applied twice a month for best results.