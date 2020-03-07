Some know parsley only as an attractive leaf garnish that is ignored, not eaten. It is true that parsley leaves are an attractive plant with small, scalloped leaves, but it has more than a pretty appearance. Parsley and parsley essential oil have been used as a natural detox remedy, diuretic, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory agent for centuries in folk medicine.

Today, fortunately, many studies back up health claims about parsley that traditional populations have believed for many years.

The impressive health benefits of parsley come via its active ingredients, like phenolic compounds, flavonoids, essential oils like myristicin and apiol and various nutrients like vitamins K, C and A. This makes parsley an all-natural and safe plant to include in your diet in order to act as a free radical scavenger, heart protector, brain protector, anti-diabetic, antibacterial, antifungal and even a digestion soother. There are two basic parsley types; one with curly, crinkly leaves and the more familiar Italian parsley, which is flat.

Here are some health benefits of parsley:

1. If you want to be impressed by parsley, take a look at its vitamin K content – a whopping 574% of the daily recommended value. What this does is to promote bone strength, but it also has a role in the treatment and possible prevention of Alzheimers disease by limiting neuronal damage in the brain. The vitamin K in parsley aids in bone health, while the vitamin C makes it a great immune booster.

2. The iron in parsley is essential for the production of an important oxygen-carrying component in the red blood cells called heme. Copper is important because it is required by the body for normal metabolic processes, but must be supplied through outside sources.

3. Parsley is useful as a digestive aid with its high fiber content. This helps move foods through the digestive tract. It controls blood-cholesterol levels, but has a diuretic effect as well. A tea made from parsley is a traditional remedy for colic, indigestion and intestinal gas.

4. Quite a unique compilation of compounds and volatile oils are contained in parsley. Eugenol is used in dentistry as a local anesthetic and an antiseptic to help prevent gum diseases. It is also found to reduce blood sugar levels.

5. Parsley is an excellent source of beta carotene, an antioxidant that can help protect the body against free-radical damage and fight the effects of ageing.

6. It helps flush out excess fluid from the body, thus supporting kidney function. However, the herb contains oxalates, which can cause problems for those with existing kidney and gall bladder problems.

7. It gives relief from joint pain. That is because the herb has anti-inflammatory properties.

8. Parsley is a good source of folic acid. It is good for cardiovascular health because we need folate in order to convert homocysteine, a type of amino acid found in the blood. Folic acid is also a critical nutrient for proper cell division and is therefore vitally important for cancer-prevention in two areas of the body that contain rapidly dividing cells—the colon, and in women, the cervix.

Potential health risk of consuming parsley

If you are taking blood-thinners, it is important that you do not suddenly begin to eat foods containing vitamin K, which plays a large role in blood clotting. Excessive consumption of parsley should be avoided by pregnant women. It is safe in normal food quantities.

So, the next time parsley appears on your plate as a garnish, recognize its true worth and partake of its abilities to improve your health.