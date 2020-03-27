Some know parsley only as an attractive leaf garnish that is ignored, not eaten. It is true that parsley leaves are an attractive plant with small, scalloped leaves, but it has more than a pretty appearance.

It is all-natural and safe plant to include in your diet in order to act as a free radical scavenger, heart protector, brain protector, anti-diabetic, antibacterial, antifungal and even a digestion soother.

Here are some of the health benefits you will enjoy by eating parsley:

Parsley is rich in Vitamin C and provides humans with protection against inflammatory polyarthritis, a form of rheumatoid arthritis involving two or more joints.

Myricetin, a flavonol found in parsley and other plants, has been shown to have cancer preventive effects. Myricetin has also been evaluated for its effectiveness in the treatment and prevention of diabetes.

Low intakes of Vitamin K have been associated with a higher risk for bone fracture. Adequate Vitamin K consumption which parsley provides in just 10 sprigs improves bone health by acting as a modifier of bone matrix proteins, improving calcium absorption and reducing urinary excretion of calcium.

Strong evidence exists that parsley can be used as a natural diuretic to help relieve water retention and ease bloating, according to a 2002 review study done by The American University of Beirut.

Parsley benefits skin and dental health by fighting off infections and bacteria. Parsley’s essential oils are believed to be effective at eliminating fungus and clears up bacteria-caused blemishes on the skin. The parsley oil held within the plant’s leaves, roots and seeds is considered antimicrobial; it is used in soaps, detergents, perfumes and other hygiene products for its ability to kill bacteria and odours.

Eating Parsley is a great way to naturally reduce bad breath. Parsley is a natural breath freshener because it kills the bacteria in the mouth that causes odours. Parsley seeds have traditionally been used as an important spice in Asian countries and in India for normalizing menstruation, treating amenorrhea and menstrual pain. Parsley is great for weight loss. You will need the following ingredients to enjoy the weight loss benefits:

Fresh parsley

One large lemon

½ cup of water

Directions:

Take a handful of fresh parsley leaves and put them in the blender. Blend well until you get a smooth and consistent mixture. In the meantime, take one large lemon and roll it on the counter in order to release some juices. If you wish, you can squeeze the lemon from both halves into the mixture.

Once the lemon is added, add the water into the blender as well and blend for a few seconds until you combine all the ingredients. It is recommended to drink this solution on empty stomach for five days. You are to take a 10-day break from the drink if you decide to start another five-day cycle. You can repeat this procedure as much as you want, until you reach your goal weight.