Beneath that plain brown shell sits a wealth of amazing nutritional super powers. Since peanuts are high in fat, they are often viewed as unhealthy, but researchers point out that they contain healthy fats.

Peanuts are rich in protein, fat, and various healthy nutrients. Studies show that peanuts may even be useful for weight loss and are linked to a reduced risk of heart disease

Peanuts are a rich natural source of L-arginine. Studies show that the amino acid is helpful for improving sexual function in men. L-arginine is used to make nitric oxide, which relaxes blood vessels.

Here are some health benefits of peanuts:

Peanuts are high in protein. They are also a better source of folate, which not only protects against birth defects but also helps build strong bones and provides protection against heart disease and cancer. In addition, peanuts are a good source of vitamin E.

All of the fat in peanut butter is heart-healthy monounsaturated fat. Not only do peanuts contain oleic acid, the healthful fat found in olive oil, but new research shows these tasty legumes are also as rich in antioxidants as many fruits.

Peanuts are high in phytosterols. Eating foods that contain phytosterols helps to promote healthy cholesterol levels and protect against heart disease. There is also some interesting new research on the cancer-fighting potential of phytosterols.

Peanuts are rich in monounsaturated fats, the type of fat that is emphasized in the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet. Peanuts are good sources of vitamin E, niacin, folate, protein and manganese.

Poly-phenolic anti-oxidants are present in peanuts in high concentrations. P-Coumaric acid has the ability to reduce the risk of stomach cancer by reducing the productions of carcinogenic nitrous-amines

A poly-phenolic anti-oxidant, Resveratrol present in peanuts prevents heart diseases, cancers, nervous diseases and viral or fungal infections efficiently. This antioxidant prevents heart strokes by increasing the production of nitric oxide

Vitamin E in peanuts helps in maintaining the integrity of cells of mucous membrane and the skin. This protects them from free radicals which cause great damage.

Peanuts contain B complex, vitamins like niacin, riboflavin, thiamin, vitamin B6, vitamin B9, pantothenic acid etc.

Potassium, manganese, copper, calcium, magnesium, iron, selenium and zinc are some of the minerals present in peanuts. These play an important role in many different body functions.

Just an ounce of peanuts or two tablespoons of peanut butter each week can save you from gall stones or gallbladder diseases with 25% reduced risk.

Women who eat peanuts or peanut butter at least twice a week are less likely to be susceptible to obesity than those who don’t.

If taken before and during early pregnancy, the folic acid lowers the risk of baby being born with serious neural tube defects reduced by up to 70%.

Manganese in peanuts helps in calcium absorption, fats and carbohydrates metabolism and sugar level regulation in blood.

Low Serotonin levels leads to depression. Tryptophan in peanuts increases the release of this chemical and helps you fight depression.