Pineapple is the only known source in nature of the enzyme Bromelain. Bromelain actually digests proteins. Once you swallow a pineapple, the acids in your stomach destroy the enzymes. Although Bromelain is found in every part of pineapple, it is most plentiful in the stem.

Pineapple peels also contain medicinal properties which has numerous benefits on our entire body. So, when next you buy a pineapple, don’t throw the peels away. All you need do is to wash properly before peeling; cook the peels and drink the water. Pineapples are loaded with vitamins A and C, fiber, potassium, phosphorous and calcium. They offer a wide range of health benefits, some of which are explained below:

Prevents free radical damage

Pineapples are a rich source of antioxidants. They fight against free radicals in the body, thereby preventing cell damage. These antioxidants help protect you from diseases like atherosclerosis, heart diseases, arthritis, various cancers, etc.

Studies have shown the ability of Bromelain to fight cancer. The enzyme achieves this by modulating certain pathways that support malignant cancers. Bromelain may also help prevent colon cancer. It exhibits preventative action against colon cancer cells. Bromelain can also hinder cancer progression by fighting inflammation, a primary contributor to cancer. It can also retard the growth, proliferation and survival of breast cancer cells.

Wards off cold

Pineapples are abundant in Vitamin C and Bromelain which fight against microbial infections. Eating pineapples can help cure cold and cough effectively.

Maintains strong bones

Rich amount of manganese present in pineapples helps in strengthening bones and connective tissues. A cup of Pineapple juice gives you roughly 73% of the required manganese for a day.

Prevents macular degeneration

Macular degeneration is a condition in which adults lose their vision, making it difficult for them to read and recognize things properly. Beta-carotene present in pineapples empowers vision and should be consumed regularly for eye health.

Anti-inflammatory action

Pineapple fruit is very much known for its anti-inflammatory properties which prevent inflammation in arthritis patients and gives strength to the bones.

Promotes heart health

Pineapple lowers cholesterol levels, thereby preventing heart diseases.

Provide immunity

Vitamin C in Pineapple boosts your immune system due to its strong antioxidant effect.

Prevents Hypertension

You might want to consider the pineapple diet for hypertension. Higher amounts of potassium and lower amounts of sodium in pineapples help maintain normal blood pressure levels.

Treats intestinal worms

Pineapple contains the digestive enzyme called Bromelain. A diet rich in pineapple helps clear certain intestinal parasites, such as tapeworms.

May aid weight loss

Studies show the possible anti-obesity effects of pineapples. Pineapple juice was observed to decrease lipogenesis (formation of fat) and increase lipolysis (breakdown of fats to release fatty acids).