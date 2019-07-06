•Protection Against Osteoporosis

A single serving of prunes (100 grams) fulfils the daily requirement for boron, and the potassium present in prunes helps support bone health. According to Florida State University, prunes may be able to reverse osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. For the study, postmenopausal women were asked to eat 100 grams of dried plums per day and as a result, they had improved bone formation markers after only three months, compared to a control group who were eating 75 grams of dried apples. Prunes also have anti-inflammatory properties and are highly recommended for people suffering from arthritis.

. Promotes Hair Health

Iron deficiency can lead to hair loss, dryness and discolouration of hair. And prunes are great sources of iron, contributing to the overall health of your hair and offering countless benefits to it. They are a source of vitamin B, vitamin C, et al which are great for your hair growth. These nutrients strengthen your hair from the roots and prevent breakage and damage.

.Great for Skin

The vitamins and minerals present in prunes help in maintaining a healthy skin. This humble fruit also helps slow down the ageing process and delays development of wrinkles. The presence of many minerals make it quit a good snack, further giving you a glowing skin. How’s that for sweet!

The Bottom Line?

Eating prunes has its benefits, but don’t overdo it. Delhi-based Nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat says, “Prunes are high in natural sugar, so too many may not be good for people watching their weight. After all, excess of anything is stored as fat in your body. Prunes have such high nutritional values ensuring that you can eat just one piece and still gain measurable nutrients. You can chop them into fine pieces and add them to hot or cold cereal, blend them in smoothies and shakes in the summer as a sugar substitute or throw them in your cookie batter. Since prunes are loaded with fiber and boost energy, they even work well as a pre-workout snack”.