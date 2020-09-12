In 2016, I started having pains in my rib cage. The pain got so bad at some point that it moved to my back. I had to seek medical help. I am not the type that skips meals so I almost disbelieved the diagnosis because it was a contradiction to the the general belief everyone has that you can only have ulcer if you do not eat. It was then I got to know that peptic ulcer is caused by a bacteria.

For months, I lived with the pain despite the fact that I was taking my medications. Before 2018 ended, nature gave a total relief from the ulcer pain even when antibiotics failed. The discovery was accidental, I was studying about soursop leaves and I liked what I read so I told someone to get me the leaves. I boiled and was taking the water like tea. Just one day, I noticed that the ulcer pain was gone. I had no doubt that sour sop leaves did the magic because I already stopped using my medications at that time.

Let me prepare your mind in case you intend to try soursop leaf tea. It has a huge diuretic effect.

Soursop, also known as graviola, is the fruit of Annona muricata. It is popular for its delicious flavour and impressive health benefits. This prickly green fruit has a creamy texture and a strong flavour that is often compared to pineapple or strawberry.

The flesh of the fruit consists of an edible white pulp, some fiber and a core of indigestible black seeds. It is typically eaten raw by cutting the fruit in half and scooping out the flesh.

Soursop contains abundant amounts of vitamin C and several B vitamins like thiamin, riboflavin and niacin as well as minerals like calcium, phosphorus and a small amount of iron.

The leaves of the soursop plant are well-known anti-inflammatory agents. They also have antipyretic, antimicrobial, antidiabetic and cardioprotective properties.

Here are some health benefits of the fruit and leaves:

1. It is high in antioxidants

Many of the reported benefits of soursop are due to its high content of antioxidants. Antioxidants are compounds that help neutralize harmful compounds called free radicals which can cause damage to cells. Some research show that antioxidants could play a role in reducing the risk of several diseases, like heart disease, cancer and diabetes. One test-tube study looked at the antioxidant properties of soursop and found that it was able to effectively protect against damage caused by free radicals. Another test-tube study measured the antioxidants in soursop extract and showed that it helped prevent damage to cells.

2. It may help kill Cancer cells

Although most research is currently limited to test-tube studies, some studies have found that soursop could potentially help eliminate cancer cells. One test-tube study treated breast cancer cells with soursop extract. Interestingly enough, it was able to reduce tumour size, kill off cancer cells and enhance the activity of the immune system. Another test-tube study looked at the effects of soursop extract on leukemia cells. It was found to stop the growth and formation of cancer cells. However, keep in mind that these are test-tube studies looking at a strong dose of soursop extract. Further studies need to look at how eating the fruit may affect cancer.

3. It can help fight bacteria

In addition to its antioxidant properties, some studies show that soursop may contain potent antibacterial properties as well. In one test-tube study, extracts of soursop with varying concentrations were used on different types of bacteria known to cause oral diseases, it was able to effectively kill off multiple types of bacteria, including strains that cause gingivitis, tooth decay and yeast infections.

Another test-tube study showed that soursop extract worked against the bacteria responsible for cholera and Staphylococcus infections. Further studies are needed to evaluate this fruit’s potential antibacterial effects in humans