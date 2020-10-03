Soursop, a prickly green fruit has a creamy texture and a strong flavour that is often compared to pineapple or strawberry.

The flesh of the fruit consists of an edible white pulp, some fiber and a core of indigestible black seeds. It is typically eaten raw by cutting the fruit in half and scooping out the flesh.

Soursop contains abundant amounts of vitamin C and several B vitamins like thiamin, riboflavin and niacin as well as minerals like calcium, phosphorus and a small amount of iron.

The leaves of the soursop plant are well-known anti-inflammatory agents. They also have antipyretic, antimicrobial, antidiabetic and cardioprotective properties.

Below are more health benefits of soursop:

1. It could reduce Inflammation

Some animal studies have found that soursop and its components may be able to help fight inflammation. Inflammation is a normal immune response to injury, but increasing evidence shows that chronic inflammation could contribute to disease.

2. It may help stabilize blood sugar levels

Soursop has been shown to help regulate blood sugar levels in some animal studies. In one study, diabetic rats were injected with soursop extract for two weeks. Those who received the extract had blood sugar levels that were five times lower than the untreated group.

3. Boosts kidney and liver health

In one Malaysian study, soursop extract was found to be safe in rats that were being treated for kidney and liver ailments. Similar observations could be observed in humans as well. According to another Indian study, the acetogenins in soursop can kill the malignant cells of 12 types of cancer, with liver cancer being one of them.

4. Boosts the immune system

A Korean study states that the intake of soursop can enhance immunity. This can be attributed to the bioactive compounds in the fruit. Oral intake of soursop leaf extracts was found to reduce edema in rat paws. The study concludes by stating that soursop leaf extract has the potential to stimulate immunity and hence can be used in the treatment of immunocompromised patients. It is also rich in ascorbic acid (vitamin C) that strengthens and boosts the immune system.

5. Prevents Osteoporosis

Soursop fruit contains calcium and phosphorus which are beneficial for strong bones and help to prevent osteoporosis.