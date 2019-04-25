Do you know a plant that grows in Nigeria and is nicknamed natural Viagra? The name of the plant is Walnut. Yoruba call it Awusa or Asala, while Igbo calls it Ukpa. If you know the local name in your own language or dialect, please share it here on this platform. We are compiling a list of local Nigerian plants with their local names.

The reason is that in most places in Nigeria and Africa, people no longer know the local names of the common medicinal plants in their locality. Even the elderly ones no longer remember the names of the plants growing around them. It’s a pity indeed.

I was once invited to a health seminar for high-ranking executives. The topic, which I was given to talk about, was stress and the impact on human health. However, most of the executives called me to one corner and asked: ‘Father, please do you have medicine for power failure?’

I replied that I am not an engineer or a staff of Nigeria Electricity provider, or NEPA, as we used to call it. They told me that they are referring to weak erection, not electricity failure. I ended up talking about ‘power failure’ rather than stress.

Walnut is an effective remedy for weak erection in men and low libido or lack of sexual urge in women. Weak erection, which in medical parlance is code-named erectile dysfunction, is a widespread problem among couples. It is a common problem with broad implications: it brings frustrations, depressions and strain on the relationship between husband and wife. Walnut is an effective remedy for weak erection. Walnut is in season. If you are among those experiencing such challenges, this is the season for walnut. Eat a lot of walnuts. It’s as simple as that.

Walnut is also very good for diabetes, prostate enlargement, high cholesterol, bedwetting and urinary incontinence (lack of voluntary control over urination).

The omega-3 fatty acids in walnuts help protect the body from cardiovascular diseases by preventing erratic rhythms in the heart, making the blood less likely to clot inside the arteries, and improving the ratio of good to bad cholesterol. Walnuts are rich in protein and high in potassium and other minerals such as zinc and iron, hypertension or diabetes, or (those) who have recently had a heart by passes, adding that some of the volunteers had undergone bypass surgeries.

Fresh raw walnuts are rich in amino acid l-arginine, and monounsaturated fatty acids (72 per cent) like oleic acid. It also contains essential fatty acids (EFAs), such as linoleic acid, alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), and arachidonic acids. The inclusion of these nuts in any diet can help prevent coronary heart diseases by favouring a healthy lipid supply.

Consuming walnuts is said to significantly lower the LDL (bad) cholesterol and increased the level of HDL (good) cholesterol. Walnuts help you feel full, which means that they increase satiety. This makes walnuts a healthy snacking option.

Walnuts are said to contain copper and phosphorus both of which are essential in maintaining optimal bone health. Essential fatty acids found in walnuts secure the bone health of the body. They may increase calcium absorption and deposition while reducing urinary calcium excretion.

The omega-3 fatty acids in walnuts can help improve memory and focus. Omega-3 fatty acids, coupled with iodine and selenium ensure optimum functioning of the brain. Walnuts have also been found to give relief in cases of cognitive disorders like dementia.

Walnuts are next to blackberries in the ranking list of ‘antioxidant-rich’ foods. The rare, powerful antioxidants such as quinone juglone, the tannin tellimagrandin, and the flavonol morin present in walnuts have remarkable free-radical scavenging power. These antioxidants also help prevent liver damage due to chemicals.

Walnut provides minerals like manganese, copper, potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, and selenium to the body. These minerals help contribute to metabolic activities like growth and development, sperm generation, digestion, and nucleic acid synthesis.

People suffering from diabetes should consume walnuts regularly since they contain a high amount of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats. Researchers say that the intake of nuts is inversely proportional to the risk of developing type-II diabetes. However, make sure to eat this nut in moderation.

Walnut helps to clean the internal digestive tract, aiding in detoxification by removal of toxins and waste. It also cures constipation because of its probiotic properties.