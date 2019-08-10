Watermelon is a delicious and refreshing fruit that’s also good for you. It contains only 46 calories per cup but is high in vitamin C, vitamin A and many healthy plant compounds.

Here are some other health benefits of watermelon:

It can improve digestion

Watermelon contains lots of water and a small amount of fiber both of which are important for healthy digestion.

Fiber is indigestible material found in foods. Studies show that fiber has various health benefits, including we…

Fiber can provide bulk for your stool, while water helps keep your digestive tract moving efficiently.

Eating water-rich and fiber-rich fruits and vegetables, including watermelon, can be very helpful for promoting normal bowel movements.

Eating plenty of fiber has numerous health benefits. Here are 22 healthy high-fiber foods that can help you lose…

Boosts your workout

Watermelon’s high water content, antioxidants, and amino acids may make for a better workout. It’s also high in potassium, a mineral that could cut down on cramps at the gym. You can sip watermelon juice after you sweat, too. Doing so could help prevent muscle soreness, as long as you don’t push yourself

It won’t spike your blood sugar

Are you trying to keep your blood glucose levels steady? Eat watermelon. Watermelon has a glycemic index (GI) value of 80, about the same as a bowl of cornflakes. But it’s got few carbs. That means its glycemic load which is how quickly it enters your bloodstream and how much glucose it can produce is a mere 5. Enjoy a slice without guilt!

Easy to digest

If you have a digestive condition like Crohn’s or colitis, the list of what not to eat during a flare can be long. You can put watermelon on your yes list. Its soft, fleshy fruit is easy for even an inflamed gut to digest.

What If you eat a seed by accident?

Many watermelons are seedless these days, but don’t worry if you do swallow a seed. They are actually full of nutrients!

Choose a good one

Pick a melon that’s free of dents, nicks, and bruises. Look for a yellow, not white, spot on the bottom. This signals that it’s ripe. A juicy, ready-to-eat watermelon will feel heavy for its size. When you thump it, it should sound hollow.

Safely cut and store your melon

Wash the outside of your melon before you slice into it. You don’t want your knife to transfer any germs to the inside. While melon tastes best right after it is cut, you can store it in your fridge for up to 5 days. Freezing is an option, too.

Don’t stop with a slice

A slice of fresh watermelon tastes great, but you can do more with it. Top a salad with cubed melon and crumbled feta cheese. Make a watermelon pizza by topping wedges with yogurt, mint, slivered almonds, and berries.