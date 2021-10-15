From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has advised pharmaceutical companies to establish factories in the state, to leverage its population, strategic location of connecting to other cities in the north and its sound investment climate.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni gave the advice at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) between Kaduna State Health Supplies Management Agency(KADSHMA) and Pharma Partners, for the direct supplies of medicines to the state.

A statement issued by the ministry said that the Pharma Partners are under the auspices of PMG-MAN; Fidson Healthcare Plc, Enemel Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Juhel Nigeria Ltd.

According to the statement, the signing of the MoU took place at the Fidson Healthcare Factory, Otta, Ogun state, adding that it is a Public Private Partnership aimed at saving lives.

The statement further said that Dr Baloni told the Pharma Partners that Kaduna state is committed to enthroning a conducive business environment and transparency, as well as ‘’ sustainability as captured in the State Development and Industrial Plan.’’

The commissioner also said that the state has 1169 health facilities that will benefit from the medical supplies, adding that the number should attract factories that will provide economies of scale to both parties.

‘’With the MOU, Kaduna state is assured of getting quality and affordable medicines directly from manufacturers as well as a lockdown on prices to deal with volatility,’’ she argued.

Dr Baloni also pointed out that ‘’residents and students will have access to capacity building and research opportunities because of the establishment of a quality control laboratory to be set up in the state by the Pharma Partners.’’

The statement said that Dr. Baloni led the KDSG Team, comprising the Executive Secretary of KADHSMA, Pharm. Aisha Tukur Isyaku and Director, PPP and Privatisation, KADIPA, Nufi Barnabas Yohanna to the event.

According to the statement, the Chairman of PMG-MAN and CEO Fidson, Dr. Fidelis Ayebea, CEO Enemel Pharmaceuticals Ltd and CEO Juhel Nigeria Ltd signed on behalf of the Pharma Partners.

Earlier, the state had signed a similar MoU with Bond and Ofrema at the last Kaduna State Investment and Economic Summit (KADINVEST 6.0) in September.