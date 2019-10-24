A team of Pakistani doctors is struggling to determine the cause of the deteriorating health condition of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a seven-year sentence on corruption charges.

Sharif has been moved from jail to hospital.

Sharif 69, was found to have a “critically low platelet count” and was shifted to a hospital in eastern city of Lahore.

Sen. Pervaiz Rasheed, said on Thursday that Sharif’s platelets are depleting in spite of a number of blood transfusions, a close aide of the ex-premier.

He said that Sharif had undergone several medical tests but so far doctors have not reached any conclusion about what is causing his malaise.

Sharif’s family and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party claim the government has been negligent and waited too long to move him to hospital.

Sharif’s daughter and political heir Maryam Nawaz is also in prison and facing trial.

She was refused permission to see her father on Wednesday but was admitted to the same hospital late in the evening.

Maryam Nawaz was shifted back to jail early morning Thursday.

Thousands of people took to twitter to wish Sharif a speedy recovery and to censure the government, with the hashtag #NawazSharif trending in Pakistan.

An advocate for civilian government in a country ruled by generals for decades, Sharif was removed from office on corruption allegations emanating from the 2016 Panama Papers leak detailing offshore tax evasion schemes.

The Supreme Court has barred him from holding any political office. (dpa/NAN)