Unintentional weight loss may be a sign of some medical conditions. There are some health conditions that could make you lose weight unexpectedly.

Unexplained weight loss, or losing weight without trying, can be a cause for concern. It might indicate an underlying condition.

Sometimes there’s a simple, non-concerning explanation for your weight loss. But if your lifestyle is the same and you are still losing weight, it’s time to ask your doctor about whether or not you might have some underlying conditions.

A good rule of thumb is to see your doctor if you have lost a significant amount more than 5 percent of your weight within 6 to 12 months. In addition, take note of any other symptoms to talk over with your doctor.

Remember, not all weight loss is serious. It can happen after a life-changing or stressful event. However, unintentional weight loss may be a sign of some medical conditions.

Hyperthyroidism

“Hyperthyroidism is basically the opposite of hypothyroidism: Instead of your thyroid gland being under-active, it’s overactive. Having too much of those thyroid hormones circulating can kick your metabolism into overdrive and make you lose weight, Dr. Linda Omoniyi explains.”

Other symptoms include nervousness or irritability, fatigue or muscle weakness, feeling too hot, problems sleeping, shaky hands, a rapid and irregular heartbeat, diarrhea, and mood swings.

Persistent depressive disorder

According to Patricia Chiegboka, a psychologist, just as this condition can cause weight gain due to overeating, it can also cause weight loss due to under-eating. “If you are grappling with this and other symptoms of persistent depressive disorder or depression, that’s definitely worth noticing. Seek professional help, she said.”

Peptic ulcer disease

Peptic ulcer disease can influence your eating habits in a number of ways. Some people find that eating actually makes the pain of peptic ulcers worse, Dr. Omoniyi says, so they might try to eat as little as possible and lose weight as a result.

Diabetes

You might already know that type 1 and type 2 Diabetes happen when your blood sugar also known as glucose levels are persistently too high, and that diabetes is often associated with obesity.

But diabetes can also cause weight loss, according to Dr. Gabriel Omonaiye, along with issues like increased thirst, peeing often, fatigue, blurry vision, and more. “The weight loss comes into play if diabetes makes you pee frequently to get rid of excess sugar in your blood, which can also make you pee out calories, Omonaiye explains.”

Celiac disease

When you have celiac disease, eating gluten that is a protein that’s found in wheat, barley, and rye triggers a pretty gnarly immune response in your small intestine. Overtime, this harms your small intestine’s lining and prevents absorption of nutrients, which can lead to weight loss. This intestinal damage can also cause diarrhea, fatigue, bloating, anemia, and more, Dr. Omonaiye revealed.

Dementia

This actually isn’t a condition, it’s a collection of symptoms. If someone has dementia, neurological changes compromise their ability to think, remember, and reason as well as they used to.

So, if someone has a form of dementia such as Alzheimer’s disease, they will go through behavioral and personality changes, along with other potential issues like unintended weight loss.