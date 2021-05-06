By Doris Obina and Henry Uche

In a bid to curb the high death rate from cancer and other related chronic disorder, the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital (MRCC) has opened its doors in Lagos, bringing world-class cancer treatment to Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

At a media tour around the facility, the co-founder/CEO of MRCC, Modupe Elebute- Odunsi, said coming back to Nigeria to establish the facility after working as a specialist in several hospitals in the United kingdom (UK) for over 30 years was borne out of passion and empathy to save lives in Nigeria.

Elebute-Odunsi, who is the consultant haemato-oncologist, said the facility, which has state-of-the-art equipment and best practitioners, was designed to offer tailored-made services from screening through diagnosis, treatment and lifestyle planning for all ages, under one roof.

Touring the facility, Elebute-Odunsi said the MRCC utilises cutting-edge technologies, which include an imaging centre with CT, mammogram, ultrasound, x-ray machines, a laboratory and blood bank, two modular operating theatres, an eight-bed chemotherapy suite, a radiotherapy centre with a linear accelerator, 15 en-suite in-patient rooms and in-house oncology and general pharmacies.

She said: “The exceptional team of highly skilled personnel include consultant medical and radiation oncologists, surgeons, family physicians, radiation therapists, nurses, pharmacists, imaging technicians, laboratory scientists, nutritionists, counsellors and healthcare administrators working together to treat and care for patients.”

In support of the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital, the country’s first fully-equipped private oncology centre, GE Healthcare has completed the installation of advanced radiology and radio pharmacy equipment in Nigeria, which will accelerate diagnostic care for cancer.

“Supporting the planning, development, building and equipping of the oncology diagnostic and treatment facility at MRCC, GE Healthcare is providing the comprehensive suite of solutions such as the award-winning senographe pristina 3D, the first patient-assisted compression device in mammography, the advanced LOGIQ F8 ultrasound, the comprehensive radiation therapy solution Discovery RT, the BRIVO XR575 X-Ray and OEC 785-C Arm, two easy-to-use systems that deliver superior image quality. All of MRCC’s medical professionals have completed advanced training on the machines.”

She stressed that, “We built the Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital to help address the gap in the treatment and diagnosis of cancer in Nigeria. Patients who previously would have had to travel abroad to receive world-class treatment are now able to get the critical care they need here at home. Early detection is vital to the diagnosis and treatment of this disease.”

“Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital has finalised partnerships with the leading healthcare insurance providers in Nigeria, including BUPA, Allianz, AXA Mansard, AETNA, CIGNA and United Health Group, as it is necessary,” she added.

Bolaji Odunsi, cofounder, said: “We are delighted to see our vision of the MRCC finally come to life. Our mission was simple, to bring together an exceptional team of Nigerian medical professionals with international training and experience to deliver the highest quality care to patients here in Nigeria. This expertise supported by new technology now makes world-class treatment here in Nigeria possible and affordable.”

General Manager of GE Healthcare in sub-Saharan Africa, Eyong Ebai, said his group was proud to continue supporting the development of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure.