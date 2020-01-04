Kate Halim

Human population increase and consistent demand for plastics and plastic products are responsible for the continuous increase in the production of plastics, generation of plastic waste and its accompanied environmental pollution.

According to the WHO, an estimated 116,000 new cases of cancer and 41,000 cancer-related deaths were recorded in Nigeria in 2018. This figure may increase due to open burning of plastic waste across Nigeria.

Plastics are made up of synthetic organic polymers which are widely used in different applications ranging from water bottles, clothing, food packaging, medical supplies, electronic goods, construction materials, etc.

Plastics have become an indispensable and versatile product with a wide range of properties, chemical composition and applications.

Although, plastic was initially assumed to be harmless and inert, however, many years of plastic disposal into the environment has led to diverse associated problems. Environmental pollution by plastic wastes is now recognized widely to be a major environmental burden especially in the aquatic environment where there is prolong biophysical breakdown of plastics, detrimental negative effects on wildlife, and limited plastic removal options.

Environmental pollution by plastic wastes

Indiscriminate disposal of wastes from plastics and plastic products can lead to environmental pollution which is evident in several ways including environmental natural beauty deterioration, entanglement and death of aquatic organisms, sewage system blockage in towns and cities especially in developing countries, resulting in creating conducive environment for breeding mosquitoes and other disease causing vectors and production of foul smells.

Plastic wastes pollution also leads to reduction in water percolation and normal agricultural soils aeration thus causing reduced productivity in such lands.

Carbon dioxide and methane are released into the air when plastic wastes which were land filled finally decompose.

CO2 is also released into the atmosphere during the burning of plastics and plastic products, and this CO2 is capable of trapping radiant heat and hinder it from escaping from the earth causing global warming.

Air pollution is one of the major environmental threats to public health, and it is responsible for more than 6 million deaths associated with environmental pollution worldwide.

Open burning of plastics and plastic products releases pollutants such as heavy metals, dioxins, PCBs and furans which when inhaled can cause health risks especially respiratory disorders.

The role of plastics in air pollution in the developing and poor countries of the world cannot be overemphasized, and the impact on the future generations may be massive.

Food supplies for human consumption can be adversely affected if animals are poisoned by toxic constituents from wastes of plastics and plastic products. Animals are exposed to plastic wastes majorly through ingestion and entanglement; however, ingestion is more frequent than entanglement.

Most of the additives present in plastics are potential carcinogens and endocrine disruptors. Ingestion, skin contact and inhalation are the main routes of exposure of humans to these additives. Dermatitis has been reported from skin contact with some of the additives present in plastics.

Human consumption of animals exposed to microplastics and plastic additives can be detrimental.

Health hazards of plastic wastes

When plastic wastes are burned, they produce dioxin and furan. These elements, even in small quantities, can cause death, states Emil Budianto, Director of the University of Indonesia’s Environmental Science Department.

According to Dr. Gabriel Omonaiye, health problems like irritation in the eye, vision failure, breathing difficulties, respiratory problems, liver dysfunction, cancers, skin diseases, lungs problems, headache, dizziness, birth defect, reproductive, cardiovascular, genotoxic, and gastrointestinal issues are hazards of plastic wastes.

Plastic waste management and recycling

In reducing toxic effects of plastic wastes on the environment and public health, waste management plays a major role. For reduction of plastic litters and ocean pollution, there is need for improvement in proper plastic waste collection, treatment and disposal.

Inadequate management of landfills will make way for harmful chemicals in plastic wastes to leach into the environment, polluting the soil, air and underground water. Proper wastewater management will prevent microplastics from entering the environment from the landfills.

Education and public awareness

Efforts must be made to educate the general populace on the potential environmental and public health effect of pollution by plastic wastes. This will go a long way to reduce the pollution rate and preserve the quality of the environment. There is need for people to be aware of the chemical constituents of plastic products and their health effects.

Lagos State Blue Box Programme

On September 5, 2019, Lagos State Government through its Ministry of Environment, as part of measures to rid the state off the menace of indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste, launched the Blue Box programme.

According to the document released by the State Ministry of Environment, the Blue Box programme was conceived to encourage residents to separate waste at the point of generation for recycling.

The government says it intends to create an enabling environment for private waste recyclers as part of the programme and creates collection of PET bottles at Surulere, Apapa Road, Isolo and others places where house-to-house collection of PET is encouraged.

Folashade Kadiri, Assistant Director, Public Affairs at LAWMA explained that 50 per cent of the waste generated in Lagos contains re-usable resources that can be harnessed and channeled into the economy of the state from the dustbin, in the now famous circular economy.

The entrance of the Blue Box initiative, the LAWMA official maintains has heralded a new dawn in how people manage wastes in Lagos, as plastic wastes usually dumped at various landfills are now being extracted for recycling purposes.

The Waste Management Society of Nigeria (WAMASON) estimates that nearly 65 million metric tonnes of waste is generated in Nigeria per annum. It also estimated that Lagos generates 13 million metric tonnes of wastes. This is about 20 per cent of the total plastic waste.

The way out

Wean yourself off disposable plastics

Ninety percent of the plastic items in our daily lives are used once and then chucked: grocery bags, plastic wrap, disposable cutlery, and straws,. Take note of how often you rely on these products and replace them with reusable versions. It only takes a few times of bringing your own bags to the store or silverware to the office.

Boycott microbeads

Those little plastic scrubbers found in so many beauty products—facial scrubs, toothpaste, body washes—might look harmless, but their tiny size allows them to slip through water-treatment plants. Unfortunately, they also look just like food to some marine animals. Opt for products with natural exfoliants, like oatmeal or salt, instead.