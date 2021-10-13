By Lukman Olabiyi
Lagos State Government yesterday disclosed it plans to enrol three million residents into the state health insurance scheme in the next one year.
This was revealed by the General Manager, Dr Emmanuala Zamba of
the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) at a briefing to announce Ilera Eko grassroots sensitisation and enrollment drive across the 20 local councils in the state.
Zamba stated that the sensitisation and enrolment drive became important because the state government understands that health is wealth.
She added that so far 527,000 residents had been registered under the insurance scheme and hopes to enroll more residents with it’s Ilera Eko pay small, small policy which allows for monthly payment.
According to her, 222 health facilities had been enlisted to attend to enrollees.
The Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said all around the globe, health remains on the priority list of every government at all levels, and Lagos cannot afford to be an exception.
“This is the reason the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is focused on ensuring that all the residents of Lagos State, have access to quality, equitable and affordable healthcare regardless of their socio-cultural an economic status, towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in our state.
“This has necessitated the government to embark on the building and renewal of health facilities all round the State and the continuous initiation and promotion of various intervention programmes that include the Lagos State Health Insurance Schemes also known as ‘ILERA EKO’.”
Leave a Reply