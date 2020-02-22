Linus Oota, Lafia

Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Health Insurance Scheme, Dr Gaza Gwamna has appealed to all residents to register for the scheme as it is mandatory for all especially civil servants.

He said that Nasarawa state government is not relenting in ensuring that all residents have access to quality and affordable health care without necessarily paying out of pocket.

Dr Gwamna who stated this in a statement yesterday, explained that the scheme is aimed at reducing all the poor health statistics including high infant and maternal rates.

According to him, “Nasarawa state health insurance scheme was birthed through a law enacted in 2018 and launched in December 2019 to cater for the residents, the objective is to provide affordable , quality health care services to the residents of the state.

“The aim is to provide mandatory health insurance which entitles the insured person , their spouse and four children to the benefits of prescribed good quality and cost effective health service. It also protects families from financial hardship of huge medical bills and controls the rise in cost of health care service.

“It is a mandatory scheme with focus on physical accessibility , affordability (financial accessibility ) quality , equity and solidarity. For health to be completely affordable and accessible, people must subscribe to our health insurance scheme , where we need to increase coverage in terms of registration”

He advised residents and e civil servants to enroll for the scheme to ensure quality and affordable health care services without any financial burden.

He explained further that the health insurance coverage must be scaled up as a condition to build the confidence of private investors in the scheme.