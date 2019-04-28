Tony Osauzo, Benin
The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has advocated for the setting up of a Patient Safety Commission in the country to address patient safety issues arising from the nation’s health care system.
He made the suggestion at the weekend at Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, shortly before delivering the maiden public lecture of Oba Okunade Sijuade Olubuse II College of Health Sciences of the University with the theme “Patient’ Safety in Nigeria”.
He said it was his dream that an agency for patient safety would be established in the country in no distant time.
Leave a Reply