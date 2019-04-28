Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has advocated for the setting up of a Patient Safety Commission‎ in the country to address patient safety issues arising from the nation’s health care system.

He made the suggestion at the weekend at Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, shortly before delivering‎ the maiden public lecture of Oba Okunade Sijuade Olubuse II College of Health Sciences of the University with the theme “Patient’ Safety in Nigeria”.

‎He said it was his dream that an agency for patient safety would be established in the country in no distant time.