Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has advocated the setting up of a Patient Safety Commission‎ in the country to address patient safety issues arising from the nation’s health care system.

Speaking at the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, where he delivered the maiden public lecture of Oba Okunade Sijuade Olubuse II College of Health Sciences of the University, with the theme “Patient’ Safety in Nigeria,” the minister said it was his dream that an agency for patient safety would be established in the country.

The minister, in his lecture, defined patient safety as “the prevention of errors and adverse effects to patients, associated with health care,” while stressing that it was essential all members of health care practitioners be safety-minded.

“This is why the Patient Safety Institute being established by the Igbinedion University is commendable,” he said.

Adewole appreciated the Igbinedion University for remaining relevant and for making significant contributions to higher education since its establishment in 1999, as the first private university in Nigeria.

Disclosing that the field‎ of patient safety had emerged in response to a high prevalence of avoidable adverse events, Prof. Adewole, however, noted that many organisations do not use a clear definition or have a clear model of understanding of the field. He therefore, called‎ on organisations and management of health care to adopt a defined model for patient safety.

Besides, the minister announced that the Federal Ministry of Health, under his watch, is was providing leadership and a conducive environment for change in practices, regulation and coordination of patient safety interventions and efforts.

“The ministry is also in the process of providing strategic direction and sustained political will for the institutionalisation ‎of patient safety culture in our healthcare system,” he said.

Prof. Adewole further disclosed that in a short while, the National Patient’s Safety guide would be developed , to be followed by capacity building of health workers, the use of safe and suitable infrastructure as well as ensuring maintenance culture and safety of the healthcare environment for patients and the healthcare providers.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, said the choice of Prof. Adewole to deliver the lecture was because of his outstanding contribution to the health sector of the country.

Describing the lecture topic as “significant and epoch-making,” Prof. Ezemonye announced that the “realisation of Patient Safety Institute has been endorsed to be established in the university by the Minister.”