Preparations are in earnest for the celebration of 2019 World Breastfeeding Week (WBW). A series of activities is planned to promote optimal breastfeeding practices and policies essential for improving child survival as well as facilitating the achievement of sustainable outcomes. As part of activities to celebrate the World Breastfeeding Week in Nigeria, Alive & Thrive, UNICEF, CS-SUNN, Action Against Hunger and Nutrition International are coming together to support the Federal Ministry of Health on several key initiatives to raise awareness on Exclusive Breastfeeding across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

This year’s event is scheduled to take place in Abuja on August 6, 2019, with the theme, “Empower Parents, Enable breastfeeding.” The event will involve high profile personalities such as the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria , Mrs. Aisha Buhari, ministers and other delegates across the federation.

WBW is a global campaign that aims to inform, anchor, engage and galvanise action on breastfeeding and related issues. This year, the #WBW2019 theme is “Empower parents, enable breastfeeding.” #WBW2019 advocates for parental social protection policies and legislation; parent-friendly workplaces in both formal and informal sectors, and parent-friendly values and gender-equitable social norms. Furthermore, Alive & Thrive will host a “Launch of World Breastfeeding Week in Nigeria” Facebook Live event on Tuesday, August 6.

The Abuja event will include the official launch of the Zero Water Exclusive Breastfeeding; Public Presentation of Maternity Assessment Report; Public Presentation of CS-SUNN Breastfeeding Video and the unveiling of the Start Strong IYCF Brand. This will be complemented with a panelist session involving distinguished stakeholders such as Aisha Ummi Garba, the wife of Kaduna State governor and the Chairperson of Kaduna State Emergency Nutrition Action Plan (KADENAP), the Senate Chairman of the Health Committee, and the President of the Nutrition Society of Nigeria.