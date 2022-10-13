By Chukwuma Umeorah

Norrenberger, an independent financial services group that provides bespoke financial solution is partnering BodylineFitness and Gym Limited to host Abuja Fitlife 2022 as part of efforts to encourage a lifestyle of fitness and wellness in the society and to raise funds for charity.

The 2022 edition tagged ‘Family. Fitness. Fun’ would feature a half marathon, the Abuja Fittest and Strongest challenge in Male and Female categories. It will also feature a charity walk through which funds would be raised to charity and underprivileged communities. The yearly fitness event which has attracted over 9000 participants since its inception in 2017 also serves as part of five-year collaboration between the two companies to promote fitness and health-based initiatives within the community.

This year’s event is slated for December 2 and 3 in Abuja.

Speaking on the partnership, MD/CEO of Bodyline, Bankole Opashi said the event was part of the mission to encourage members of the public on attainment of good health through physical fitness routine.

“Our goal at Bodyline is social impact; to help people find a bespoke path to good health. Our collaboration with Norrenberger to host the 2022 edition of Abuja Fitlife helps us do exactly that, and we’re more than excited to get on the road with this event.”

Group Managing Director of Norrenberger, Tony Edeh, said the event is part of their initiative to sensitise the public on the benefits of good health.

“Norrenberger is a leader in wealth creation and the democratisation of investing knowledge in Nigeria, and as part of our social and community initiatives program, we pursued a collaboration that sends a clear message to our team, our customers and the community at large. That message is that health is wealth. We want to reach more people with this message and encourage participation in health and fitness related activities as we continue our mission to help them to create wealth.”