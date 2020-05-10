In reality, there are relationships that could be described as good, some as bad and others may be said to be in-between. The product of a relationship may require active or passive inputs like time and energy from parties involved. Good human relationship, for instance, favours growth when there is mutual understanding as well as cooperation among other things and the outcome is beneficial for the people involved in such relationship. The opposite may be said for bad relationships. Living things are in constant interaction with their environment. Humans relate with other humans as well as other components of the environment and the type of relationship maintained may affect man positively or negatively.

Many would agree that any significance placed on the health of a population without close consideration of the health system would be an exercise in futility as the state of the health system largely affects the health of the population and vice versa. Health, which is defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity, would not be fully achieved without the interaction and interplay of certain factors external to an individual. Man is not an island as humans constantly relate with each other and their environment in various ways leading to either beneficial or harmful results. Several factors affect human health, which may be in their physical environment (like air, water, soil, temperature, humidity), social environment (like the human relationships, family, school, poverty, education, policies, culture, governance among many other), related to mental health (anxiety, depression, emotional stress) to mention a few.

A health system, commonly viewed as all organizations, people or actions that have the primary intent to promote, restore or maintain health at any given place and time is all encompassing. It goes beyond mere physical buildings and other facilities to include efforts geared towards impacting determinants of

health, directly or indirectly. It would be surprising to know how many people out there do not identify as being part of the health system, yet they have participated in one way or the other in trying to maintain, promote or restore health. Examples are practical and relatable; for instance a parent who cares for a sick child at home. The health system is not just the government owned facilities or health- related services, it also includes private organisations providing health care services, programmes and campaigns aimed at health promotion, occupational health and health insurance legislation among others. It requires multi-sectoral and inter-sectoral collaboration to function at optimal limits. For example, in some health-related conditions, higher levels of education have been associated with better outcomes. Another example is illustrated where adequate education on safe agricultural practices contributes to a reduction in the number of agricultural workers that are affected by their workplace hazards, thus making food production constant as well as improving food security to some extent, thereby reducing health condition that could arise due to shortage in food supply like malnutrition, anaemia, among many others.

Health and the health system appear to be in a strong affair where one influences the other deeply. In many instances, the saying “show me your friend and I will tell you who you are” may be applied thus: “Show me the health system and I will tell you the state of health of majority of the people.” Using the COVID-19 pandemic as the most recent example, a lot can be said about the health systems of different countries of the world. Although, some may argue that in fair terms a pandemic is not planned for, others would agree that a good health system should make provisions for all eventualities. There are so many assumptions made on the strength of a health system by its ability to swiftly respond to health-related issues and protect the lives of the population. According to the WHO, the response of a well-functioning health system should be one that is balanced as well as improves the health of individuals, families and communities, defends the population against threats to its health, protects people against the financial effects of ill-health and provides equitable access to people-centred care.

Using the aforementioned qualities of a well-functioning health system an attempt to assess your health system may lead to distressing disappointments. However, in the words of Socrates (a notable philosopher), “an unexamined life is not worth living.” Therefore, it would help to critically evaluate the health system to know if it is on the right track. For the health system to achieve its goal of providing optimal healthcare there needs to be sustained cooperation and responsibility of individuals, families, communities and government. Identification and self-motivated practice of roles and responsibilities, in the best way possible, across the different levels of participation, will strengthen the health system. Factors that affect health also directly or indirectly affect the health system. For instance, the choice made by individuals to carefully follow preventive measures as prescribed by health authorities and agencies would reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community, lighten the pressure on healthcare workers as well as the health system and allow funds to be made available to other sectors that could also affect health. It is like a chain of reactions where the next action is a build-up from the previous one.

Financing is one aspect that could affect a health system. It has been observed that in many occasions the budgetary allocation towards health is inadequate and often regarded as less valuable. Countries that allocate more finances to health sometimes enjoy a better health system, however, ‘more doesn’t always mean better’ as there needs to be effective and efficient management of available resources to achieve sustainable results. Another important factor affecting health systems is policy making and implementation of those policies. Also, the risk or health-seeking behaviour of the population is an aspect that is often overlooked even though it is essential. The healthier a population is the lesser burden there is on its health system thereby allowing resources to be available to meet other needs of the population. Adequate supply of healthcare workers is beneficial to a health system. The COVID-19 pandemic illustrated situations where health systems were affected due to shortage of healthcare workers. Although the lockdown was relaxed in some parts of the country, the fact still remains that COVID-19 is still a pandemic causing illness and death. There are still reports of increasing numbers of people infected and dying from complications of the disease, hence people would do themselves the greatest good by keeping to protective measures wherever and however possible. Stay at home, maintain social distancing and if you must go out, use face masks appropriately, wash hands frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers, promptly report any symptoms noticed to your primary healthcare provider.

To conclude, it is important that achieving the health goal of a nation (i.e attaining the highest possible health for everyone) is done hand-in-hand with improvements in the health system for optimal results.

Health quote of the week “It always seems impossible until it is done” –Nelson Mandela