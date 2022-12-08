From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

World Health Organization (WHO) has re-emphasized the need for effective and efficient health insurance scheme in developing countries to carter for the health needs of the larger population.

The UN health agency stated that millions of people across the globe, particularly in developing countries are increasingly being pushed into extremely poverty due to high cost of health services.

WHO Country Representative, Walter Mulombo, in a speech delivered at the 6th Annual Conference of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ) in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, on Thursday, advocated increased funding for health, stating that a nation can only be productive and compete in global arena if its citizens are healthy.

Mulombo who was represented by Ahmed Khedr, WHO Field Presence Cluster Lead, observed that healthcare services in Nigeria is financed predominantly by households, who pay for the service out of their pockets.

He said: “Here in Nigeria, healthcare is financed predominantly by households who pay for healthcare from their pockets. Currently, Nigeria bears the highest burden of Tuberculosis (TB) and paediatric HIV, while accounting for 50 per cent of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) in Africa.

“Although the prevalence of malaria is declining (from 42% to 23%), Nigeria contributes 27 per cent of global cases and 24 per cent of global deaths. Non-Communicable Diseases(NCDs) account for 29 per cent of all deaths in Nigeria with premature mortality from the four main NCDs (Hypertension, Diabetes, Cancers, Malnutrition), accounting for 22 per cent of all deaths”.

While stressing that pathway to UHC is slim, Dr. Molumbo emphasised the need for leaders to prioritise health for all by ensuring that everyone have access to health, adding that until something is done, the negative externalities would pose huge losses to the Nigerian economy.

“There is no single pathway to UHC. All countries must find their own way in the context of their own social, political and economic circumstances. But the foundation everywhere must be a political commitment to building a strong health care system, based on primary care with an emphasis on disease prevention and health promotion.

“Such health systems do not only provide the best health outcomes; they are also the best defense against outbreaks and other health emergencies. In this sense, UHC and health security are truly two sides of the same coin”.

Dr. Molumbo who affirmed the continued support of the WHO urged participants to utilised the opportunity of the conference and come up with ideas that will help in promoting the health sector.

Ealier, ANHEJ President, Hassan Zaggi, in his welcome address expressed worry over the poor state of primary healthcare facilities in Nigeria, stressing the importance of urgent actions to revamp the primary health care system.

He said: “When people living in rural communities took ill, the first and nearest health facility to them is the PHCs. But unfortunately, most of them cannot access quality and affordable services at the PHCs as they pay from their pockets at high cost which ought not to be so.

Zaggi said that the theme of the workshop: “Health Security, UHC & NHIA: How Can Nigeria get is right- the Role of the Media in Perspective” is apt as it afford participants the opportunity to examined the current issues in the health sector.