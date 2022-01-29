Prof. Francis Faduyile, the Special Adviser (SA) on Health Matters to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, says health record officers are major stakeholders in planning a healthy society.

Faduyile made the assertion when he hosted the Association of Records and Information Management Practitioners of Nigeria (AHRIMP) in his office in Akure on Friday. 100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now . “Your position is very important for statistics, record and planning. You are useful for the government to plan.

“You are as important as others because work in the health facilities amounts to nothing without proper record,” he said. He said that the state government, through his office, was planning to have a committee comprising all professional unions and association in the sector.

“We do not want to leave any part; we want all of us to work together.

“If you have any issue, bring it up. I can assure you that we can work together and have a better Ondo State,” he stated.

The SA noted that Akeredolu’s interest in health sector was unwavering, saying ‘it is left for us, it is we that will see how far we can go’.

“We have a government that is interested in your wellbeing and welfare,” he said.

He urged the association to improve on its productivity and efficiency for the betterment of the state. ” Your association and activities cannot remain on paper if we want to move the state forward. We need to think of what we can do together to improve as an institution,” he urged. Earlier, Mr Oluwaseun Orimoloye, the Chairman of AHRIMP in the state, asked the state government to introduce e-record mechanism in the state, saying that record loss would be reduced drastically.

“With the current record system, which is paper filing, our data is not guaranteed,” he noted. Orimoloye asked for a conducive environment at the place of work in ensuring efficiency and productivity. According to him, there are not enough record officers, especially in the primary health centres across the state.

He also said that the state government should address the cadre limit on the association’s members in the state. (NAN)