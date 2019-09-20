Residents of Damaturu Yobe, said the automatic employment of 37 graduating students of the state College of Nursing and Midwifery, would boost manpower to combat maternal and infant mortality in the state.

They said this in separate interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Damaturu and commended Gov. Mai Mala Buni for concentrating on people-oriented programmes and projects.

Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, a parent to one of the beneficiaries, said, “The health sector is a key area in dire need of manpower and this employment will improve the manpower.

“Yobe is lucky to have a pragmatic governor whose attention lies with the interests of the people as we have seen in the last 100 days of Buni- led administration,” he said.

Malam Mustapha Kime, a civil servant, said lack of employment had been a very disturbing issue in Nigeria, “Governor Buni deserves commendation for employing the graduates.

“The administration’s commitment in education, healthcare and agriculture is gradually moving the state away from the bottom of the development ladder,” he said.

Hassan Damaturu said, “It is a welcome development but they should be posted to the remote areas to assist pregnant women in labour to justify the employment.”

He, however, cautioned against over concentrating medical workers in the towns while the demand for their service was high in the villages.

Hadiza Musa, one of the graduates, commended Buni for the employment and promised to justify the confidence reposed in her.

“All of us, beneficiaries, must justify this goodwill by Gov. Mai Mala who offered us automatic employment without going into the labour market to search for employment,” Hadiza said.

Nana Musa, a sister to Hadiza said, “The joy of our family and others know no bounds as we now have one of us employed to support her siblings and parents.”(NAN)