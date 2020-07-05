Health screening tests are important for every woman. They can help detect problems with bone mineral density such as osteoporosis, cancer, heart disease, and other conditions in the earliest stages when they can be treated most effectively. Exams can detect abnormalities before symptoms are apparent. The types of tests a woman needs depend on her age, personal and family health history, and specific risk factors. Certain tests are recommended for every woman while others are individualized depending on additional risk factors.

Fasting lipoprotein panel

Most women should have their fasting cholesterol levels checked every four to six years beginning at age 20. This test measures the total cholesterol, HDL or “good,” and LDL or “bad” levels of the blood lipids. A doctor may recommend a woman be screened more frequently if risk factors for cardiovascular disease are present. Lifestyle modifications including diet and exercise changes are effective for reducing high blood lipid levels. Medication is an option that works as well.

Diabetes screening

Most people who have type-2 diabetes (T2D) do not know they have it. It can be associated with kidney disease, stroke, blindness, and other health problems. Every woman should have her blood glucose screened at least every three years beginning at age 45. High levels are associated with prediabetes, T2D, and insulin resistance. Women who are predisposed to cardiovascular disease and who are overweight may be advised to have their blood sugar checked before the age of 45 or more often than every three years.

A fasting blood glucose level is a common test to screen for T2D and prediabetes. Patients should be fasting for at least eight hours prior to taking the test. A level between 100 and 125 may indicate prediabetes. Any value that is 126 or higher may mean T2D is present. An hemoglobin A1c test (glycated hemoglobin) indicates the patient’s blood sugar level over the prior three months. An oral glucose tolerance test assesses the body’s ability to use sugar. It may be performed when levels of blood sugar are high, but not high enough to meet the criteria for T2D. It may also be used to diagnose gestational diabetes. Most women should be screened every three years beginning at the age of 45. More frequent screening may be recommended for some women.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) screening

All women should be tested for HIV at least once. Depending on how many risks for the virus a woman may have, the doctor may recommend more frequent screening. Some women may need annual screening or as frequently as every three to six months. Community clinics or a woman’s healthcare professional are two potential sources for testing. HIV is the virus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). AIDS is not curable and there is no vaccine. It is manageable with early diagnosis and treatment with anti-HIV medications that help boost the immune system.

HIV may be present for many years before symptoms start to appear. Blood tests can detect the virus. The current recommended test looks for both a part of the virus and antibodies to the virus, known as a combined antigen-antibody test. It is possible to test negative for HIV even though a person is infected, so repeat screening is recommended. All individuals should get tested for HIV at least once, but more frequent checks may be required for some.

Colorectal cancer screening

Malignancies of the colon and rectum are the second most deadly after those of the lungs. They arise from abnormal growths called polyps that occur on the inside of the large intestine. The growths may be benign or malignant. If they are malignant, they have the potential to spread to other parts of the body. If they are diagnosed and removed early, they can be removed and malignancy can be prevented entirely.

The test to check for colorectal malignancy is a colonoscopy. This test involves administering a mild sedative before inserting a small flexible tube fitted with a camera into the colon. If the physician finds a polyp, he or she can remove it then. It is recommended that most women start this type of screening at age 50. The provider may recommend other tests depending on a woman’s personal or family history of the illness.

Glaucoma on the rise

Glaucoma is a condition that involves the build-up of pressure inside the eyes. It is dangerous because it may lead to damage to the optic nerve or even blindness. Glaucoma can sneak up on people and may not produce any symptoms until vision has already been damaged. Women should be checked for glaucoma every two to four years prior to age 40. Between the ages of 40 and 54, exams should occur every one to three years. Women aged 55 to 64 should be checked every one to two years while those who are older than 65 should be checked for glaucoma every six to 12 months.

Certain people are more predisposed to developing glaucoma than others. Hispanics or African-Americans or those over the age of 60 are more likely to develop glaucoma. The presence of an eye injury, steroid use, or a family history of glaucoma also suggest a higher likelihood of the condition. All women should have a baseline eye exam to assess eye health and the possibility of glaucoma by age 40. All women should get eye exams according to the schedule outlined by their ophthalmologist.

Make wellness a priority

A gram of prevention is worth a kilogram of cure. Diagnosing and treating conditions early offers the best chance of maintaining and restoring health. Some types of exams are universal for every woman. Every woman needs breast exams and Pap smears. Other recommended tests may differ from woman to woman according to individual health history, and family health history. Follow the preventive care and clinical exam guidelines outlined by your health care provider. Look after your mental health as well. Some types of insurance provide special services for women. Look into employee benefits to see what kinds of wellness exams you may be eligible for.

• Culled from www.medicinenet.com