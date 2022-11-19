Dr Ademuyiwa Eniayewun, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health Service Commssion, has charged health personnel to display good conduct in the discharge of their duties.

Eniayewun gave the charge during a retreat organised by the Orile Agege General Hospital on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the the theme of the retreat is ‘Service Operation Management: Organising for Excellent Service.

”As health workers your main duty is to cater for the health need of patients, irrespective of their status in the society.

”For example if members of our relatives come to the hospital I believe we will treat them well and give them all the attention, this attitude should also be extended to other patients who come for your service.

”Our attitude towards patients also play a vital role in their healing process,” he said.

He commended the hospital’s management for organising the retreat to further engage staff on enhanced health care delivery in their locality.

Dr Mobolaji Olukoya, who is the Commissioner 1 in the Health Service Commission, noted that the retreat was a good avenue for the hospital and is staff to evaluate their activities.

Olukoya said that a robust complaints mechanism must be in place to ensure patients satisfaction, noting that the state government had invested heavily in healthcare.

”This programme is commendable and I believe it’s also a good way to take a stock of what this hospital has been able to achieve this year.

”Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has committed a lot of fund to ensure that lagosians get the best care they need when they visit any state facilities,” he said.

He praised the leadership of the hospital for resuscitating and repositioning to exhibit awesome potential.

Earlier, Dr Sola Pitan, the Medical Director, Orile Agege General Hospital, said the retreat, in its second edition, was organised to re-orient its personnel at various levels to render quality service.

Pitan said: ”It is important that every year we come together to review all the things we have done in the course of the year and plan ahead for the coming year.

”We are already seeing changes because we started this retreat in 2021 and seeing the effect from the ambience, infrastructure and attitude of our staff.

”Though we still have a long way to go, we will keep working on those improvement and everything we are doing will be geared towards satisfying our patients,” he said.

Pitan said plans were on to introduce staggard appointment and other mechanisms to ensure that patients got prompt services when they visited.

He, however, commended the hospital personnel for their efforts and commitment in the discharge of their duties.(NAN)