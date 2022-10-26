From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Success stories have continued to trail the implementation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund in Gombe with beneficiaries in various communities in the state appreciating the program.

A beneficiary who expressed excitement while speaking with newsmen at the state specialist hospital in the Gombe metropolis stated that the program has positively affected their health situations while easing their means of accessing services.

“So many things have changed with the coming of this program, before we prefer to go to private hospitals due to the high cost and lack of effective service delivery, at private hospitals things are costly but you can get good care,” Laban said.

However, he called on the state government and other officials to work on the frequent transfer and movement of doctors. He said, “I was first diagnosed with hypertension and the doctor then placed me on medication and offer some advice, but on my return now I meet another doctor who just writes and prescribed drugs for me”.

Merry Ibrahim who was receiving treatment for stomach ulcer and other ailments disclosed that she was particularly happy with the constant availability of drugs, the improvement and equipping of health facilities in the state.

Speaking on the successes of the program in his facility, the Medical Director (MD) in charge of the specialist hospital, Dr. Mauzu Shuibu explained that the government had prioritized revamping and equipping the facility for effective service delivery ahead of the implementation of the program.

However, he explained that shortly after the commencement of the program, the team noticed that the response readiness mechanism that has been tested and measured needs to be reviewed for optimum results.

He said, “in terms of manpower we have started training to develop the needed personnel, and we are working to perfect the program. He also, revealed that the facility has about 20,000 beneficiaries and the register was being reviewed annually for perfection and inclusion of newly identified beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Gombe state first lady assured that will be leading the advocacy for the improvement of the health service delivery system especially maternal and child health.

The first lady stated this during a one-day high-level policy dialogue on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N). the dialogue which was to define advocacy priorities toward improving health services and delivery systems in the state was organized by the state government with support from the Legislative Initiative for Sustainable Development (LISDEL).