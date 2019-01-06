Having, straight, perfect teeth is the dream, isn’t it? However, we are all (most likely) guilty of making epic mistakes while we’re brushing our teeth.

Let’s talk about the laziness behind one of our hygiene habits. Sure, I brushed my teeth this morning. I’m going to assume that you brushed yours, too. It’s something that we all assume that people just do. But how many times a day are you really supposed to brush your teeth? Me? I’m a once in the morning and once before bed kind of girl.

Here are six ways you may be messing up when it comes to teeth hygiene:

1. You’re only brushing your teeth once a day

You should be brushing your teeth two or three times a day.It is recommended that you brush your teeth first thing in the morning and right before bedtime. However, brushing too much can wear down your enamel. So keep it to three or less.

2. You’re not using a soft-bristled toothbrush

I understand. You’ve never owned a soft-bristled toothbrush, and you’re not changing now. Why would you? Well, you could be damaging your gums if the bristles are really stiff.

3. You’re not flossing

You should always floss your teeth. It doesn’t matter if you do it before or after you brush your

teeth. To quote Nike: “Just do it.”

4. You’re only brushing for about 30 seconds

Personally, I’m guilty of this one. Who knew that you were supposed to brush your teeth for a complete two minutes? And did anyone tell them that that’s two minutes earlier that I have to wake up? You read two minutes correctly. It’s what is recommended to prevent plaque, tartar, and those dreaded cavities.

5. You neglect your gum line

No one really wants or has time for gingivitis, so make sure that you aren’t focusing too much on just the actual tooth. The gum line is actually where the most bacteria buildup is, so make sure to give it the attention that it deserves.

6. You don’t replace your toothbrush often enough

If you’ve had your toothbrush for longer than a few months or can’t even remember the last time you bought a new one, then you need to go ahead and add it to your shopping list. You should be replacing your toothbrush every 2-3 months.

