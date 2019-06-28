Health plays a great role in one’s lifestyle especially when it comes to traveling. Hygiene holds a considerable level of importance in the domain of health. Hajj is one of those rituals which require the complete attention of an individual to monitor his/her well-being, as it involves a hectic routine.

Some of the major health problems pilgrims are likely to face during Hajj operation are: heat suffocation and sunstroke. This refers to high body temperature, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, thirst, headache, or cramping. For these reason, pilgrims are advised to:

·Get to a place with some nice, cool shade.

·Cool the body by cold water. A quick way to do this is by rinsing your feet with cold water.

·Take enough sleep.

·Keep mild painkillers with you at all times.

·Head to the health centers nearby in severe cases.

Another major health problem which may arise during Hajj is food poisoning. The basic tips for the prevention of food poisoning are:

·Wash fruits and vegetables before eating.

· Verify the expiry dates of canned food items and drinks.

·Avoid uncovered food as it has more chances of germs attacking it.

· Wash hands before and after preparing and eating food.

·Avoid storing food in buses where the travel time is long.

·Use clean utensils.