From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have cautioned the Federal Government to immediately address its demands for health workers or risk a fresh strike.

This was stated in a statement issued Tuesday by JOHESU National Chairman Biobelemoye Josiah.

Recall that the umbrella body for health unions had on September 2 issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to act on its demands.

However, when the ultimatum expired on September 17, JOHESU, at the end of an Expanded National Executive Council (NEC), gave another 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government.

The statement reads:

