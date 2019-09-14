As a young lady, I watched a relation of mine heal quickly from a gunshot injury because she was placed on a fruit and vegetable diet after being discharged from the hospital.

My father is a professor of Botany. There were times he discussed plants with me. These are the things that gave me a burning passion to let people know the benefits of eating natural diets and the use of herbs to treat ailments.

By putting man in the Garden of Eden after creation, God seemed to be passing a message on the right kind of diet for mankind. However, it is so unfortunate that man has always been rebellious by not eating all these God-given foods and this is why a lot of people are sick.

God has always been concerned about man’s health and that is why He left us a great clue as to what food helps what part of the human body. This is called doctrine of signatures.

Doctrine of signatures states that herbs resembling various parts of the body can be used to treat ailments of these body parts.

I have seen a lot of wonders in nature, women with polycystic ovarian syndrome had their menses induced naturally. I have read stories of people who refused chemotherapy and got healed of their cancers by sticking to natural diets. I used to have ulcer, I was given loads of antibiotics, but I got no relief until I tried nature.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not saying people should not visit their doctors. After all, we have all done it wrong diet-wise all our lives and a lot of us are sick and even on prescription drugs. All I am saying is that eating the right diet has a profound effect on our general well-being.

A lot of references have been made to the benefits of eating natural diets: Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine, said “leave your drugs in the chemist’s pot if you can heal the patient with food”.

He also said “let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food”. Hippocrates favoured the use of food in treating patients. Thomas Edison also said “the doctor of the future will no longer treat the human frame with drugs but rather will cure and prevent diseases with nutrition.”

One good thing about all these natural foods is that they heal our body, in fact, they have the same effect as the drugs we take. For example, strawberries have the ability to block pain receptors in the body the same way aspirin does.

You are probably on medications for an ailment for a long time now and you have not seen improvements in your health. Why don’t you try eating right? Eat more fruits and vegetables and reduce your processed foods intake. Remember, there were no cakes, doughnuts, sausages and bottles of cokes in the Garden of Eden when God put man there.

On this platform, I shall be discussing fruits, vegetables and their health benefits. I shall be talking about the lifestyle changes we need to make to stay healthy too. After all, health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not the absence of disease or infirmity.

Though man was chased out of Eden, I would like you to join me in this quest to create another Eden for ourselves.