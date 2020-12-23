From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A group of Civil Societies Organisations (CSOs) and health workers under the Civil Society Scaling-Up Nutrition in Nigeria, (CS-SUNN) have commenced efforts aimed towards ending acute malnutrition in Enugu State.

This was the outcome of a 5-day training workshop for media, civil societies organisations and other stakeholders in nutrition and maternity issues in Enugu State.

In a communique issued after the workshop, the participants identified malnutrition and food insecurity as a ‘critical development issue that has held back millions of individuals, families and countries from achieving their full potentials.’

The participants, while commending the government for efforts so far, resolved that it should ‘urgently disseminate and be guided by the provisions and standards contained in the already domesticated state policy and Multi-Sectoral Plan of Action for Food and Nutrition.

‘That civil society organisations, community-based organisations, the media and all key stakeholders should join hands in creating more awareness on Nutrition and Food Security in the State.

‘That the CS-SUNN Enugu State Chapter should engage the government to review policies and framework on Food and Nutrition to ensure that current challenges are addressed.

‘That there is a need for Enugu State Government to develop, adopt and pass a Nutrition Budget plan in the state to address the drivers of malnutrition including reducing the statistics of the indicators such as stunting, wasting and underweight. Government should also ensure that funds budgeted are released appropriately.

‘The Media and the CSOs should ensure effective monitoring of government implementation of the nutrition budget, multi-sectoral plan of action on food and nutrition and other commitments in that regard.’