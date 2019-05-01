Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has bagged the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Healthcare Merit Award, in recognition of his execution of outstanding projects and programmes in the healthcare sector.

NMA Chairman in Rivers State, Dr. Obulebra Adebiyi, announced the nomination of Governor Wike for the prestigious award, yesterday, during a congratulatory visit by NMA members on the re-election of the governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt,

She said: “In view of the far-reaching impact of your numerous developmental projects in the health sector and by the recommendation of NMA Rivers State, you have been nominated by the NMA President, Prof. Francis Faduyile, the National Officers Committee and the National Executive Council for the highly esteemed NMA Healthcare Merit Award.

“This award is conferred by the NMA to state governors with exceptional performance, especially in the health sector, evidenced by the improved quality of care in the state, better equipped healthcare centres, proximity of healthcare centres to rural dwellers in the state and better healthcare delivery indices within the period under review.”

She said the award would be conferred on Governor Wike at the National Delegates Conference of the NMA at Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

She stated that the re-election of Wike was an expression of appreciation by the people of the state of his performance.

“Your success is an eloquent expression of the desires of Rivers people and a clear demonstration of their satisfaction with the giant strides of the past four years.

“The NMA has in several fora echoed the achievements in the area of revamping health infrastructure in the state evidenced in the renovation of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, the new Mother and Child Hospital, renovation of Model Health Centres, general hospitals and the construction of Doctors Quarters in the RSUTH.”

She commended the governor for developing the College of Medical Sciences and the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital to train more medical professionals for the state.

They urged the state government to facilitate the passage of the Health Insurance Bill by the House of Assembly for Rivers people.

Governor Wike promised that his administration would use the second term to address outstanding areas of development. He said the award will spur him to greater service.

“We had an interactive session with the NMA before the elections and the doctors assured me of their support. This victory is not for any particular person. It is for Rivers people. With what happened, it is important for all of us to work together to develop the state.”

The governor announced that the seven-month entitlements owed House Officers would be settled by his administration.