The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has intensified its response footing to healthcare-related emergencies in the state for the safety and wellbeing of the residents.

Speaking when he led a delegation of some members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) on inspection tour of eight hitherto dilapidated ambulances of the Enugu State Medical Emergency Response Team (ESMERT), which were completely revamped for emergency operations, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Festus Uzor, said that the state government’s passion for delivery of quality healthcare services, including effective response to emergencies as well as rescue operations was sacrosanct.

Uzor who charged the state Ministry of Health to ensure immediate prioritisation and deployment of the ambulances across the state, maintained that the vehicles would augment the newly procured ones in sustaining the state government’s rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic emergency related cases.

He disclosed that the ambulances would be deployed for rescue operations on the roads and in the general healthcare delivery in major health facilities in the state.

“I urge the ESMERT to ensure that these vehicles are put in their appropriate use. We want to start seeing these vehicles in operations immediately and ensure that they are effectively maintained and always on the road to deliver services to the residents of Enugu State,” he said.

The Chief of Staff, who explained that the hitherto dilapidated ambulances were revamped following the intervention of the State Executive Council, commended the State Ministry of Transport for the timely delivery of the vehicles, and for all their successes in ensuring good traffic management in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Obi, stressed that the ambulances were duly repaired to complement the new ones procured last year in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Obi applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for revamping of the emergency department of the State Ministry of Health and pointed out that the gesture was not only life-saving, but another demonstration of his resilience and commitment to combat the scourge of COVID-19 and other public health challenges in the state.