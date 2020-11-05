Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has elected a new Executive Committee which is set to lead the healthcare advocacy group for the next two years.

In a statement on Thursday, it was disclosed that Dr Pamela Ajayi of Founder/CEO of Synlab Nigeria was elected as President and Mrs Njide Ndili, the Country Director of PharmAccess Nigeria was elected as the Vice President.

Other elected officials are Mr. Adeyemi Adewole, CEO of Adcem Healthcare Limited as Financial Secretary and Mr. Kolapo Fapohunda of Roche Products Limited as Public Relations Secretary.

Speaking after being elected, the new President said: “Over the past six years, the HFN has made tremendous strides and recorded great successes, setting the tone at high bar for the incoming executive council and I believe we have just elected the right team to move the federation and indeed Nigeria’s healthcare sector forward, through innovation, collaboration and strategic partnerships. I am confident in this team’s capacity to deliver on the HFNs mandate for the next 2 years”.

Also speaking, the new Vice President, Njide Ndili said: “I remain an advocate for inclusion of private sector to support government efforts and as stakeholders, must continue to push for funding and investment into the health sector. We must pursue efficiency, transparency, and accountability for a sustainable healthcare delivery system through innovative frameworks and collaboration amongst all stakeholders. The problems in the Nigerian healthcare system are too great for any one organization or stakeholder to solve. Now more than ever, we should demand good quality healthcare, and support all the pillars that will accelerate the process. Nigerians deserve access to affordable, Quality healthcare services within our borders and we can make it happen. I am excited to serve.”

PharmAccess Foundation has provided financial support and technical assistance to the federation since its inception 6 years ago, including business training, conferences and advocacy visits to stakeholders, and has pledged to continue its support for the inclusion of private sector in the delivery of healthcare.

Njide’s experience in healthcare sector spans decades in both the United States and Nigeria. She will convey her wealth of knowledge alongside other elected executives of the HFN.

HFN is an apolitical, non-partisan, non-profit coalition of Nigerian private healthcare sector stakeholders, whose aim is to speak with a unified voice for the purpose of improving the Nigerian health sector. The Federation membership include many private healthcare associations and individuals focused on improving Nigeria’s healthcare sector through advocacy, education, the creation and execution of national healthcare policies and constructive engagement with the government and healthcare practitioners at all levels.

Members include Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, General Electric (GE) Healthcare, Guild of Medical Directors, HMCAN, Avon Healthcare, Association of Nurses, amongst several other associations.