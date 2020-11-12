Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU), with a Multi-national Medical Company, Johnson and Johnson West Africa Limited as part of measure to provide quality healthcare services to the people.

The agreement includes prostate cancer support and partnership, mental health support and partnership, as well as HIV.

The Commissioner for Health, Honourable Ja’afar Muhammad, initialled the MOU on behalf of the State Government, while the Country Manager of the firm, Mr. Gabriel Ogunyemi, signed on behalf of the company.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who presided over the event explained that, he felt honoured to be associated with the partnership of a global famous company, Johnson and Johnson.

Senator Bagudu said that, the state government would implement the MOU to the fullest and directed officials of the Ministry of Health to imbibe the practices of the company considered among the best in the world.

The Governor was emphatic that,the State Government would sustain investments in capacity building, saying that, medicine as a core science, must be comprehended in all ramifications, to avoid pitfalls.

Senator Bagudu announced that already, he has approved the release of N70million for the programme, congratulating the Ministry of Health for actualising the realisation of the MOU.

He also thanked the Kebbi State House of Assembly for its invaluable support to the partnership, as well as his wife, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu,for facilitating the agreement.

The Commissioner for Health, Honourable Ja’afar Muhammad, described Johnson and Johnson as a reputable firm that manufactures pharmaceutical products of international standard.

He informed the governor that already, the company has kickstarted the agreement by training frontline health workers on Oncology, Mental Health and HIV.

In his response, the Country Manager, Johnson and Johnson, West Africa Limited, Mr. Gabriel Ogunyemi, commended Governor Atiku Bagudu for his proactive approach to health matters, which helped to strengthen healthcare delivery in Kebbi State.

Mr. Gabriel Ogunyemi gave an assurance that, the company was ready to move to the next phase of the MOU, saying that, materials and facilities were on ground.

In addition, the company has translated its functions into Hausa Language, for wider public enlightenment and mobilisation.