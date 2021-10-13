From Joe Effiong, UYO

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has said national healthcare and national security should be treated with equal priority as they are both key to the development of the nation.

Speaking while inaugurating the remodelled Ikot Ekpene General Hospital in Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, Jonathan said there was need to pay enough attention to healthcare, especially with the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic, which he described as “an eye opener to all, irrespective of position.”

He appealed to government to do everything within its powers to strengthen infrastructure in the health sector to meet the needs of citizens.

“We commend the governor because health is key, when you are talking about national security, health security is quite prominent, the COVID-19 pandemic has opened the eyes of everybody, professionals, politicians, administrators that health in the nation is key.

“And we have to do everything possible to strengthen the infrastructure to deliver the health needs and based on UN provisions, health is a human right issue, we thank the governor for providing this facility.

“Let me thank the governor for making it possible for me to link with this project, a hospital that has history, that has been completely renovated, redesigned, reconfigured for effective health care delivery.”

The former president lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for the upgrade of the hospital saying he had demonstrated the commitment for the development of the state.

He charged the people of the state to continue to support the governor to encourage him to do more for the people in the next two years.

Governor Emmanuel, represented by his deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo, said the inauguration of the hospital was in fulfilment of his campaign promises to establish world class secondary healthcare facilities in all the 10 federal constituencies in the state.

