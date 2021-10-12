JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Nigeria’s former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has stressed the need for national healthcare and national security to be treated with equal priority as both are key to the development in nation.

Speaking while inaugurating the remodelled Ikot Ekpene General hospital in Akwa Ibom state Tuesday, Jonathan pointed out that the need to pay enough attention to healthcare cannot be more emphasised than now with the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic, which he described as “an eye opener to all irrespective of position.”

He appealed to government to do everything within its powers to strengthen infrastructure in the health sector, so as to provide the health needs of its citizens.

“We commend the governor because health is key, when you are talking about national security, the health security is quite prominent, the COVID-19 pandemic has opened the eyes of everybody be you professionals, politicians, administrators that health in the nation is key.

“And we have to do everything possible to strengthen the infrastructure to deliver the health needs and based on UN provisions, health is a human right issue, we thank the governor for providing this facility.

“Let me thank the governor for making it possible for me to link with this project, a hospital that has history, that has been completely renovated, redesigned, reconfigured for effective health care delivery.

“It is a good way to start the programme that has actually brought me that is to partner with the NMA in their annual programme and it is good that we are starting the health week with the commissining to meet the health needs of the people”.

According to the former President, providing such facility by governor Udom Emmanuel, was a demonstration of the fact that, he was committed to seeing development in the state.

He charged the people of the state to continue to support the governor, as such would go a long way to encouraging him to do more for the people in the next two years.

“We thank the governor for providing this facility and The facility still looking this way shows that the people are descent and committed to seeing development, we encourage you to continue to work with the governor and encourage him to do more and I believe the governor will do more in the next two years”.

In his opening remarks, Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, represented by his deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo, said the inauguration of the general hospital was in fulfilment of his campaign promises.

He said the state government had committed enough resources to the development of health infrastructure in the state with the sole aim of improving the health of its citizens, as such, his administration has change the narrative of development in the state from a civil service state to an industrial haven.

“The inauguration of this General Hospital is a fulfilment of a campaign promise I made, to establish world class secondary healthcare facilities in all the 10 Federal Constituencies in the State.

“With today’s event, we have completed and inaugurated to the glory of God, all but one, in Ikot Abasi, whose work is on-going.

“We have been able to change the trajectory of our development through massive investments in infrastructure as a way of creating the enabling environment for industrialisation and the attendant attraction of foreign direct investments to our state”, he said.

